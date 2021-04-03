IPL 2021 is scheduled to begin in India from 9th of April 2021 when the current IPL 2020 and 4 times IPL winning team Mumbai Indians will face off against Team India’s Captain Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.

Unlike the previous season in 2020, where it was only the second time in the history of IPL that an entire IPL tournament was held outside of India. In 2020, UAE played host to IPL because the matches had to be scheduled outside of India due to Covid19 pandemic situation.

This year in 2021 however, the tournament returns to India but will be played to empty stands with zero crowd as a second wave of new Covid19 cases have hit major Indian cities and another major change is that there will be no home and away games for the IPL teams on their home grounds.

Due to Covid19, The IPL organizing committee and BCCI have decided to schedule the entire IPL 2021 tournament in just 6 venues, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata and Hyderabad, Mohali and Jaipur will get no matches to host this season of 2021 due to Covid19 Pandemic.

The newly largest cricket stadium in the World Narendra Modi Stadium (formerly known as Motera Cricket Stadium) in Ahmedabad will host the Qualifiers, Eliminator and the IPL 2021 Final on Sunday, 30th May 2021 from 7:30 PM Indian time.

The best part is that despite 5 stadiums belong to their respective IPL teams, but the schedule is created in such a way that no home team will play a match at their home meaning that. Mumbai will not play a match in Mumbai neither will Royal Challengers or Chennai play on their favourite pitches at Chinnaswamy Stadium or at Chepauk.

IPL 2021 Full Schedule and Fixtures

IPL 2021 Live Streaming Online Information

IPL 2021 live streaming online in India will be provided by Disney+ Hotstar. To access IPL 2021 live streaming online on your desktop/mobile or smart tv devices, ensure that you are subscribed to Disney+ Hotstar VIP package.

The official TV Channel broadcaster for IPL 2021 are Star Sports in India. Expect your favourite commentators like Sunil Gavaskar, Danny Morrison, Harsha Bhogle to back to provide commentary for IPL 2021. Newly Wed Sanjana Ganesan aka Mrs Jasprit Bumrah is also expected to host the IPL 2021 live Cricket show.

It will be fascinating to watch if Mumbai Indians will be third time lucky to complete a hattrick and win their 3rd IPL title in a row and become five time IPL champion or will we see teams like Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore or KL Rahul led newly renamed side Punjab Kings or Delhi Capitals led by a new stand in captain Rishabh Pant to go on and win their maiden IPL title in 2021 or will David Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad or Rajasthan Royals or the legend MS Dhoni led Chennai SuperKings cruise to another memorable IPL title victory in 2021.

Many people in Australia also keenly follow IPL as many australian stars like David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith participate in the yearly IPL tournament and are considered as legends for their own teams, The people of Hyderabad literally worship David Warner and call him as Warner Anna affectionally and consider him as the true leader and captain for their team the Sunrisers. So all the australian people who follow IPL might be looking to bet online in australian online casinos to predict the IPL 2021 winners.

IPL 2021 Winner Predictions

On paper all the 8 teams look extremely competitive, My personal favorite to watch out will be the IPL 2020 champions Mumbai Indians followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore who might this time spring a surprise with their star studded line-up of Kohli, AB Devilliers, new joiner Glenn Maxwell and 2 talented Team India players in Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar.