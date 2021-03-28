Wasim Jaffer suggests team changes to Kohli with Cryptic Tweet

After England won the 2nd ODI comfortably by 6 wickets chasing a big total of 336 runs set by India with two terrific innings by Jonny Bairstow who made 124 and Ben Stokes who took to the Indian bowlers especially the spinners and hurled them for huge sixes to make 99 of just 52 deliveries with 10 sixes and 4 fours and ripped the Indian spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya apart with towering blows. Bairstow and Stokes put on 175 runs in just about 19 overs and when Stokes was unlucky to have been dismissed at 99 off a faint edge on the bowling of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and caught by the keeper Rishabh Pant which led to Stokes missing out on a well deserved century.

With England’s score at 285/2 in just 35.2 overs requiring only 50 runs for a series level win, Prasidh Krishna struck twice in the same over by dismissing Bairstow caught by Kohli for 124 and then ripping the off stump of England stand -in captain and keeper Jos Buttler for a duck leaving England at 287/4 with India sensing a comeback opportunity when England ODI Debutant Liam Livingstone walked in to join Dawid Malan.

Livingstone bringing on his PSL and BBL experience played an aggressive innings and hit 2 sixes and 1 four on his way to 27 runs off 21 deliveries and in the company of Dawid Malan who made 16 not out took England's score to 337/4 in just 43.3 overs and getting England a much needed Win to stay alive in the ODI series with the final ODI to be played on Sunday 28th March 2021 in Pune.

Now on the eve of the 3rd Match on Sunday, Former India Test Opener and Mumbai batsmen and now Coach Wasim Jaffer who has a massive following on twitter and is notoriously famous for posting good memes and cryptic messages for his fans and followers like how he did on India’s recent tour of Australia where Wasim Jaffer was suggesting team changes. This time he is in cryptic mood again and his message is for the Indian Captain Virat Kohli and he has posted a photo clicked in Manhattan, New York with this message for Captain Virat Kohli.

“Good morning @imVkohli a photo to brighten up your morning. And yes, good luck for the game tomorrow #INDvsENG #decode,” he posted on Twitter.

The caption inside the picture read: “Chess players can be seen in the late afternoon sun in Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, NY”.

Can you decrypt the above message to Kohli by Wasim Jaffer?

Well!, It didn’t take long for Twitterati to decrypt Wasim’s message and were able to deduce that Wasim Jaffer was hinting to Kohli to bring back these 3 players in the series decider 3rd ODI vs England.

Yuzvendra Chahal (former professional chess player), Suryakumar Yadav (for the sun), and Washington Sundar (the picture location).

Do you all think Wasim Jaffer is making a right prediction and can these 3 players help Team India win the ODI series 2-1 against England? Watch this space on 28 March 2021.