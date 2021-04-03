International Players Ruled or Pulled out of IPL 2021

With IPL 2021 season to begin from 9th April 2021 and the IPL 2021 to be played on 30th May in Ahmedabad. New Developments have taken place due to Covid19 pandemic, which will see this year 2021 IPL season to be played in 6 venues instead of the 8 designated venues (one for each team) with the IPL 2021 final to be played at the World’s largest Cricket Ground in Ahmedabad.

This year’s IPL 2021 tournament will be very different compared to the previous IPL seasons as all the matches of IPL 2021 will be played at neutral venues with no teams playing at their home grounds to dismiss the home advantage. Also, IPL 2021 will witness a total of 11 doubleheader matches where 6 teams will play three-afternoon matches & two teams will play two-afternoon matches.

Some of the IPL teams have received unexpected shocking news with some Key International Cricketers have opted to drop out of this year’s IPL tournament due to various reasons and some cricketers were unlucky to have been injured on the brink of the tournament which will cause them to miss playing this year’s IPL.

5 International Players who Pulled out of IPL 2021 Tournament

Josh Philippe (Royal Challengers Bangalore) Despite having a lackluster IPL season in 2020 for Royal Challengers Bangalore where Australian Wicketkeeper Batsmen Josh Philippe only scored 78 runs in 5 matches, He came back in great form in BBL 2020-21 season by finishing as the second highest run-getter in the BBL 2020 tournament.

However Josh Philippe has pulled out his selection from this year’s IPL due to personal reasons and Royal Challengers Bangalore were quick to announce a replacement.

Replacement – New Zealand’s Wicketkeeper Batsmen Finn Allen has been included into the Royal Challengers squad.

Dale Steyn (Royal Challengers Bangalore) The South African speedster Dale Steyn had a forgettable IPL 2020 in which he played only 3 games for RCB and took only 1 wicket with an Economy rate of over 11.40 runs per over which was embarrassing for a bowler of his caliber.

For IPL 2021, Steyn decided to give it a miss and was more keen on playing other international T20 leagues. Steyn is of the opinion that other T20 leagues like PSL and LPL are more rewarding than IPL because with so many big names and players in IPL that leads to more emphasis on the huge amount of money that players especially International Cricketers earn that Cricket gets forgotten. Citing also the longer length of the IPL season, Steyn decided to skip IPL 2021 as he wanted a break from IPL cricket and has opted out of IPL 2021 saying he wanted a bit more time off.

Mark Wood (Chennai Super Kings) With a base price set at Rs 2 Crore, Mark Wood was indeed in the eye of all the IPL franchisees but Wood decided to pull out of the IPL 2021 tournament at the last minute. On February 18th 2021, He announced his decision to all the 8 IPL franchisees that he has decided to skip IPL 2021 season due to a personal reason of spending more time with his family and to get ready for his national team England’s International season.

Josh Hazlewood (Chennai Super Kings) Following the departure of Mark Wood, Another fast bowler from Chennai Super Kings decided to drop out of IPL 2021. Australian Pacer Josh Hazlewood who is a key strike bowler for Chennai Super Kings has decided to skip IPL 2021 season at the last minute. Hazlewood despite being a part of many Bio Bubbles from August 2020 till January 2021 decided to skip IPL 2021 to go on a break to keep himself physically and mentally ready for Australia’s International season.

Mitchell Marsh (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Australian all-rounder 29 year old Mitchell Marsh who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad was retained for IPL 2021 season with a base price of Rs 2 crore and was scheduled to undergo a 7 day quarantine and 50 day in the Bio-secure bubble before playing in IPL 2021 season. He cited personal reasons and restrictive fatigue as a reason to drop out of IPL 2021. Even last year, Marsh was unlucky for Sunrisers as he injured and twisted his ankle in his very first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore and had to miss the entire IPL 2020 tournament. West Indies skipper Jason Holder replaced Mitch March in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad and was a vital contributor with both bat and ball and helped Sunrisers qualify for the play-offs in 2020 and was retained for 2021 too.

Replacement – England Opener Jason Roy is the international replacement for Mitchell Marsh for this year’s Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for IPL 2021.

Players missing out off IPL 2021 due to Injury

Shreyas Iyer (Delhi Capitals) During the 1st ODI of the 3 match ODI series between India vs England, Shreyas dived to save a stroke by Jonny Bairstow and as a result suffered from what looked like a shoulder dislocation. According to medical reports, Shreyas has suffered a subluxation (partially dislocated) in his shoulder and will need rest of around 4 to 5 months to heal properly, Which means that Shreyas Iyer will not be able to play Cricket until September 2021.

Delhi Capitals announced that in place of Shreyas Iyer, The new stand-in captain for Delhi Capitals team in IPL 2021 season will be the left handed wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant.

Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals) Rajasthan Royals squad will surely be affected in this year’s 2021 IPL season as their star fast bowler and hard hitter Jofra Archer will be missing out from playing this year’s edition due to an aggravation of injuries to his right arm.

Archer’s right arm injury got aggravated during the T20 international series against India and as a reason Archer also had to skip the 3 match ODI series against India. But his bad luck continues as he suffered another injury a cut middle finger on his right hand due to a freak fish tank incident at his home and had to undergo surgery and as a result will miss IPL 2021 as he needs time to heal his injuries.