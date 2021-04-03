Pakistan will tour South Africa in April 2021 to play 3 ODIs and 4 T20s. Babar Azam will lead both the Pakistan ODI and Pakistan T20 teams and Temba Bavuma will be the South African skipper for both the ODI and T20 series.

The 3 match ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa forms a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League which will determine a team’s direct qualification to participate in the 2023 Cricket World Cup to be held in India.

For this tour of Pakistan, Cricket South Africa has picked 2 venues – Supersport Park in Centurion and The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg to host both the ODI and T20 matches.

Pakistan Tour of South Africa 2021 – Full Schedule and Fixtures

South Africa vs Pakistan ODI Series 2021

1st ODI: April 2 at SuperSport Park, Centurion – 11:00 AM GMT / 01:00 PM LOCAL

2nd ODI: April 4 at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg – 08:00 AM GMT / 10:00 AM LOCAL

3rd ODI: April 7 at SuperSport Park, Centurion – 11:00 AM GMT / 01:00 PM LOCAL

South Africa vs Pakistan T20 Series 2021

1st T20I: April 10 at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg – 12:30 PM GMT / 02:30 PM LOCAL

2nd T20I: April 12 at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg – 04:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL

3rd T20I: April 14 at SuperSport Park, Centurion – 04:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL

4th T20I: April 16 at SuperSport Park, Centurion – 04:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL

Fans who love playing casino games at bestaustraliancasinosites online casino will be keen to follow the live cricket action between South Africa vs Pakistan online via live streaming.

Pakistan Tour of South Africa Live Streaming Online information

PTV Sports will broadcast all matches in Pakistan both on TV and live streaming from Pakistan’s Tour of South Africa in April 2021.

Cricket fans in India can catch all the live match action on their TV by watching the matches live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD and Pakistan vs South Africa live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Pakistan Squad for ODI Series against South Africa

Babar Azam (C), Imam Ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Md Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Md Nawaz, Md Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Md Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir

Pakistan Squad for T20 Series against South Africa

Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (vc), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Usman Qadir

Apart from South Africa, Pakistan is also scheduled to tour Zimbabwe to play 3 T20s and 2 Tests from 21st April to 11th May.

Pakistan Squad for Test Series against Zimbabwe

Babar Azam (C), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Md Nawaz, Md Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

On the basis of current form, Pakistan is in a very good form after recently winning the home ODIs and T20 series against South Africa and fans can expect Team Pakistan to come out victorious in all 3 formats (ODIs, T20s and Tests) on this tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan vs South Africa Match Predictions

When we play high stakes casino games on www.casinosdeutschland.com.de we put high stakes on winning positions and thus here we are making our predictions on Pakistan vs South Africa ODI and T20 matches.

On Current form, Pakistan will win the ODI series against South Africa with a 2-1 margin. In terms of T20s, we predict Pakistan winning 3-1 against South Africa, 2nd best prediction for T20s is 2-2 series draw.

Against Zimbabwe, we expect Pakistan to win the T20 series 3-0 and Test series 2-0 or 1-0.