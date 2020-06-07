UAE Keen to Host IPL 2020 Makes Offer to BCCI

As the current status of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) still continues to be suspended until further notice due to the ongoing worldwide pandemic of Coronavirus (Covid19). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is adapting the approach of wait and watch even though if reports are to be believed then the BCCI are looking at October-November window to organize the richest Cricket league in the World, BCCI are looking to get the T20 World Cup replaced with IPL 13 edition and they are even ready to move the tournament out of India too if required.

IPL is a very popular cricket event worldwide and people living in France who love IPL also like to play casinos online at paripop.com/fr which is a leading casino online website in France.

Among all the new rumours and reports, The Emirates Cricket Board of UAE has indeed confirmed that it has approached BCCI and offered the opportunity to BCCI to give UAE board the second chance to host the IPL in this year 2020. Emirates Cricket Board general secretary Mubashir Usmani has said that even earlier they had hosted the IPL successfully in the UAE in the year of 2014 where the first half of the IPL tournament had to be shifted to UAE due to general elections in India.

“In the past, Emirates Cricket Board has successfully hosted IPL matches in UAE. We have a proven record of being hosts as a neutral venue for various bilateral and multi-nation cricket activities in the past. Our state-of-the-art venues and facilities make the Emirates a desired place for hosting all types of cricket,” he was quoted as saying by The Gulf.

UAE offered venues to England and India

Usmani also stated that the UAE has stood host for England before and also confirmed that if BCCI and ECB, either of the boards, accept their proposal, then they will be happy to help them. “We have come forward and offered our venues to both England and India. We have also hosted matches involving the England Cricket team on multiple occasions previously.

“If our offer is taken up by either of the Boards, then we will be pleased to facilitate the hosting of their matches,” he further added. Earlier, it was also reported that the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had also offered to host the IPL only for the BCCI official to reject the claims.

If you are a keen IPL follower and like to place bets in online casino usa then feel free to check out the sites online and place the bets online.

The fate of the IPL 2020 depends on the ICC’s decision on the T20 World Cup. The meeting is set to take place on June 10 when the final decision will be taken on the mega event.