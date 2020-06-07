The Real Reason everyone compared Irfan Pathan to Wasim Akram

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Many current and former cricketers are getting more active on their social media profiles and many actually host live video chats with other cricketers in which they discuss their careers, do recap of important matches and sometimes cricketers also reveal many interesting anecdotes and incidents which they encountered during their playing days.

One such Cricketer who is very active on social media in this Covid19 pandemic is former India and Chennai SuperKings middle order batsman Suresh Raina.

Raina in one of his recent interviews in the Cricket show called Cricket Connected which is telecasted on Star Sports heaped many praises on the former India all rounder Irfan Pathan.

During the show, in which Irfan was also present, Raina revealed to the audience how Irfan Pathan was already a big name in the Indian Cricket team when Raina made his debut in the year 2005.

One interesting incident that Raina recalled was this that during his initial playing days he observed that everybody was comparing Irfan Pathan with Wasim Akram – Former captain of Pakistan and a legendary all rounder and greatest left arm pace bowler.

“The long and curly hair, almost like the brand ambassador of head and shoulders. When I came into the Indian side in 2005, you were already such a big name, very famous,”

Many fans of Irfan Pathan and Suresh Raina who play games and crazyvegas casino online agreed with the similarities between Irfan and Wasim Akram.

Irfan Pathan Career Overview

Irfan Pathan made his debut for Team India at the age of 19 against Australia.Irfan Pathan represented India in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is,in which he scalped 100, 173, and 28 wickets respectively. He was also a part of the Indian team which won the 1st ever T20 World Cup in the year 2007 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. India had beaten arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the T20 Cricket World Cup in 2007 and Irfan had taken the crucial wicket of Shahid Afridi as well. Even though Irfan was a big hitter lower order batsmen, He was known more for his lethal swing bowling than his batting.

Irfan during his early days in his international career boosted of bowling excellent swinging deliveries, be it inswingers, outswingers or yorkers, Irfan was a master at that along with pace.

The Javed Miandad Controversy

In the year 2004, post a sensational performance against Australia, Irfan Pathan was selected for the important India Cricket Team tour of Pakistan. Javed Miandad, former Pakistan batsman decided to target Irfan Pathan and in an interview mentioned that bowlers like Irfan can be found in every street of Pakistan. This statement by a great cricketer like Miandad according to Pathan, irked not only Irfan but also his father and Irfan was keen to leave an everlasting impression on that crucial tour to Pakistan.

Irfan shut everyone up with a sensational performance in the Multan test where he snatched the headlines by picking up 6 wickets against arch rivals Pakistan.

As fate would have it, Irfan got another opportunity against Pakistan in the tour to Pakistan in the year 2006 where Irfan became only the 2nd Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in test cricket when in the 3rd test in Karachi, Irfan dismissed Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf in 3 successive deliveries to take a memorable hat-trick and shut his critics down.

Many Indian fans had placed bets in https://www.cinemacasino.com on Irfan Pathan becoming a great all-rounder for Team India and surely Irfan didn’t let his fans down by consistently giving good performances with both the bat and ball for Team India and current Cricket fans fondly mention Irfan Pathan’s along with Kapil Dev and Wasim Akram as one of the best all-rounders to have played for their Cricket teams in Asia.