Global T20 Canada 2019 Teams and Full Squads List

Global T20 Canada 2019 will begin it’s second season from 25th July 2019 onwards. 6 teams will feature in all the league matches, Overall the Global T20 Canada 2019 tournament will feature 22 matches including 3 playoffs and the final will be played on 11th of August 2019.

Global T20 Canada 2019 Venues

All the Global T20 Canada 2019 matches including the playoffs and Final will be played at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

Global T20 Canada 2019 Teams

Total of 6 Teams will participate in Global T20 Canada 2019. The teams participating in the Global T20 Canada 2019 are:

Brampton Wolves

Edmonton Royals

Montreal Tigers

Toronto Nationals

Vancouver Nights

Winnipeg Hawks

Famous Cricketers featuring in Global T20 Canada 2019

From ex-cricketers and T20 legends like Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi, Global T20 Canada 2019 also see current stars including Kane Williamson, Faf Du Plessis, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult and other big T20 cricketers taking part in the second edition of the Canada Global T20 league in 2019.

Global T20 Canada 2019 Teams and Global T20 Canada 2019 Squads

Brampton Wolves

Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Babar Hayat, George Munsey, Nitish Kumar, Abraash Khan, Armaan Kapoor, Daren Sammy, Shakib Al Hasan, Colin Munro, Rohan Mustafa, Shahid Afridi, Timil Patel, Wahab Riaz, Zahoor Khan, Faisal Jamkhandi.

Edmonton Royals

Kane Williamson, Faf du Plessis, Akash Gill, Sherfane Rutherford, James Neesham, Richie Berrington, Navneet Dhaliwal, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Anshuman Rath, Davy Jacobs, Safyaan Sharif, Ehsan Nawaz, Satsimranjit Dhindsa, Shahid Ahmadzai, Kyle Phillip.

Montreal Tigers

George Bailey, Kyle Coetzer, Arslan Khan, Ashtan Deosammy, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera, Keemo Paul, Mohammad Naveed, Nizakat Khan, Nikhil Dutta, Niroshan Dickwella, Matthew Cross, Sunil Narine, Fawad Ahmed, Steven Taylor, Dillon Heyliger.

Toronto Nationals

Yuvraj Singh, Chirag Suri, Ravinderpal Singh, Salman Nazar, Rodrigo Thomas, Kieron Pollard, Calum MacLeod, Chris Green, Jasdeep Singh, Brendon McCullum, Heinrich Klaasen, Ghulam Shabber, Trent Boult, Manpreet Gony, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jeremy Gordon, Mark Montfort.

Vancouver Knights

Chris Gayle, Rassie van der Dussen, Rizwan Cheema, Shoaib Malik, Hayden Walsh, Andre Russell, Daniel Sams, JJ Smit, Chadwick Walton, Tobias Visee, Tim Southee, Michael Rippon, Ali Khan, Saad Bin Zafar, Rayyan Pathan, Harsh Thaker.

Winnipeg Hawks

Chris Lynn, Umar Akmal, Najibullah Zadran, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Sunny Sohal, Varun Sehdev, Dwayne Bravo, JP Duminy, Dwayne Smith, Rayad Emrit, Hamza Tariq, Paul van Meekeren, Sompal Kami, Umair Ghani, Kaleem Sana, Romesh Eranga.

