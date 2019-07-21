India Tour of West Indies 2019, Team India Full Squads list

Today in a live press conference, the BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad announced India’s squads for the upcoming tour of West Indies. Starting on 3rd August 2019, India is scheduled to play T20, ODI & Tests against the West Indies and you can find India tour of West Indies 2019 Full Schedule

MSK Prasad’s announced some major updates during the live press conference that while Hardik Pandya has been given a much needed break and he is rested for the entire series, Mohammed Shami will only play the ODIs. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan, has now recovered completely after sustaining an injury on his thumb during the World Cup match against Australia, and he now returns to the international circuit on this West Indies tour.

Rahul Chahar and Navdeep Saini are the 2 new faces that have been included in the squad for the three T20 internationals.

Dinesh Karthik, who could not create any kind of major impact in the recently-concluded World Cup, was left out from the squad. MS Dhoni also will not travel with the team and as per reports, the former Indian skipper has decided to spend the next two months with his army regiment and he has also been given a break from this tour.

The selection committee will take this Windies tour as an opportunity to groom the youngsters and would also look to solve their no. 4 batting position problem.

Bookmakers from top rated online gambling site are predicting India to win the ODI & test series, It remains to be seen if West Indies can give India a tough fight especially in the T20s as they are the World Champions

Here are the limited-overs squads of India for the West Indies tour of 2019:

T20Is

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2019

ODIs

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2019

India’s squad for the 2 Test Series against West Indies

Test squad:Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

India’s squad for 2 Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2019

Cricket fans from New Zealand who love to bet online can also log on to online sports betting sites to bet on India vs West Indies matches.