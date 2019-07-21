Post the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign in which Team India lost to New Zealand in the first semi-final. The Virat Kohli led side will fly to the Carribbean to take part in their first overseas tour post the 2019 World Cup.

Team India will be captained by Virat Kohli in all the 3 formats and for the first time in recent years India will actually tour West Indies without the services of MS Dhoni. Dhoni who has been India’s most successful captain with 2 World cup wins and many test wins abroad is an icon in Indian Cricket and even though he has been succeeded by Virat Kohli as captain, Dhoni still remains an integral figure of Indian Cricket team and many times he is seen assisting Virat Kohli in setting the right field and especially the bowlers on how to bowl the right line and length to deceive the opposition batsmen. No doubt Team India will miss the services of Dhoni behind the stumps and also his ability to finish innings with his aggressive and calculated batting.

India will begin their tour of West India on Saturday 3rd August 2019 by playing 2 T20 international matches in USA at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, in Lauderhill, Florida with the 3rd T20i to be played at the Providence stadium in Guyana.

Below you can find India tour of West Indies 2019 Full Schedule and Fixtures.

Aug 03, Sat

West Indies vs India, 1st T20I

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

6:30 PM

02:30 PM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Aug 04, Sun

West Indies vs India, 2nd T20I

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

6:30 PM

02:30 PM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Aug 06, Tue

West Indies vs India, 3rd T20I

Providence Stadium, Guyana

6:30 PM

02:30 PM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Aug 08, Thu

West Indies vs India, 1st ODI

Providence Stadium, Guyana

5:30 PM

01:30 PM GMT / 09:30 AM LOCAL

Aug 11, Sun

West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI

Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

5:30 PM

01:30 PM GMT / 09:30 AM LOCAL

Aug 14, Wed

West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI

Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

5:30 PM

01:30 PM GMT / 09:30 AM LOCAL

Aug 22, Thu – Aug 26, Mon

West Indies vs India, 1st Test

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

5:30 PM

01:30 PM GMT / 09:30 AM LOCAL

Aug 30, Fri – Sep 03, Tue

West Indies vs India, 2nd Test

Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

6:30 PM

02:30 PM GMT / 09:30 AM LOCAL

