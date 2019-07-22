Global T20 Canada 2019 Full Schedule with Match timings and Live steaming links for Global T20 Canada 2019

Shahid Afridi, Yuvraj Singh, Shakib al Hasan, Chris Gayle, Kane Williamson, Trent Boult are some of the very famous names of players who will participate in the 2nd edition of Global T20 Canada 2019 tournament.
To find out all team names including full rosters of all players who are playing in the 6 teams, please check out the earlier post on Global T20 Canada 2019 full team and squads list
Sports betting sites are betting big on the Global T20 Canada 2019 matches and they predict it will be close contest between Brampton Wolves and Edmonton Royals in order to lift the Global T20 Canada 2019 trophy.
Global T20 Canada 2019 Full Schedule and Fixtures
Global T20 Canada 2019 Official Broadcasters List
India: Star Sports (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Hotstar)
UK: FreeSports
Canada: CBN
Australia: Fox Sports
Pakistan: Geo Sports
Middle East: Orbit Showtime Network (OSN)
Bangladesh: Ghazi TV
Caribbean: Sportsmax
USA: Hotstar
MENA: OSN Sports Cricket HD
