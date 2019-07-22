Global T20 Canada 2019 Full Schedule with Match timings and Live steaming links for Global T20 Canada 2019

Shahid Afridi, Yuvraj Singh, Shakib al Hasan, Chris Gayle, Kane Williamson, Trent Boult are some of the very famous names of players who will participate in the 2nd edition of Global T20 Canada 2019 tournament.

To find out all team names including full rosters of all players who are playing in the 6 teams, please check out the earlier post on Global T20 Canada 2019 full team and squads list

Global T20 Canada 2019 Full Schedule and Fixtures

Global T20 Canada 2019 Official Broadcasters List

India: Star Sports (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Hotstar)

UK: FreeSports

Canada: CBN

Australia: Fox Sports

Pakistan: Geo Sports

Middle East: Orbit Showtime Network (OSN)

Bangladesh: Ghazi TV

Caribbean: Sportsmax

USA: Hotstar

MENA: OSN Sports Cricket HD

