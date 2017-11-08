India versus New Zealand: 3rd ODI Report October 2017

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s centuries helped India to secure a 2-1 ODI series win over New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. The match started with the ODI matches levelled at 1-1 and a win in this match was the decider in New Zealand Tour to India 2017 ODI match.
New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl. The ODI match was tightly contested and India won by 6 runs after posting 337/6 while restricting New Zealand to 331/7 after 50 overs.
India scored 33 fours and 5 sixes and New Zealand also scored 33 fours and 5 sixes. Even the top online gamblers at best online casino new zealand would have had trouble predicting such a statistic.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma became the first ODI pair to combine in four double-century stands. Sharma posted 147 runs to record his first ODI century against the Kiwis for India before being dismissed by Mitchell Santner. The Indian captain Virat Kohli slammed 113 runs to reach remarkable 9000 ODI career runs.
Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for 14 by Tim Southee. The wickets started falling for India rapidly; Hardik Pandya and Dhoni scored 8 and 25 runs respectively. This really upset many gamblers for online casinos for real money. Kedar Jadhav posted 18 and Dinesh Karthik only 4 to conclude the bating.
New Zealand’s Martin Guptill was dismissed for only 10 runs while Colin Munro set things rolling by slamming 75 runs to get the Kiwis on their feet. Captain Williamson stepped up to score 64 and Ross Taylor posted 39 runs.
Tom Latham was run out for 65. The other players scored as follows, Henry Nicholls (37), Colin de Grandhomme (8), Mitchell Santner (9) and Tm Southee (4) contributed to Kiwi’s 331 runs.
Teams: India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
Be The First To Comment
Related Post
Please Leave Your Comments Below