Increase In T20 World Cup Tickets For IND vs PAK Match

The ICC has released another batch of T20 World Cup tickets for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash on 9th June 2024 and other supposedly big matches.

This decision was preceded by a highly successful opening weekend of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

To make the charm of what is going to be the biggest cricketing event of the year accessible to as many people as possible, ICC has collaborated with a variety of partners.

This release includes General Admission tickets to the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan fixture in New York on Sunday 9 June which were previously exhausted.

Apart from the IND vs PAK match, other big matches will have more categories available. This increase in tickets is especially applicable to the matches happening at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas and Broward County Stadium in Florida.

To get the closest look of your favorite player and to quite literally rub shoulders with them, grab the tickets to the Premium Club and the exclusive Diamond Club at tickets.t20worldcup.com.

For matches scheduled to take place in the West Indies, tickets can be purchased at box offices in each of the six host countries.

Lastly, for all those who can’t watch this mega event in person, tapmad will be live streaming all the matches of the T20 World Cup 2024.

T20 World Cup tickets price

The ticket prices for different matches vary depending on the teams playing. Moreover, for each match, there are different types of seats according to the view they give and their comfort level.

For matches that may not attract a great number of people, the ticket prices start as low as $6. Conversely, for matches like IND vs PAK, the cheapest ticket is for $300 and the most expensive one is for a whopping $10,000 (2,780,000 PKR).

The ticket prices are increasing significantly as there is less and less time available till the beginning of a specific match.

How to buy T20 World Cup tickets?

Fans can purchase the tickets for their favorite match at tickets.t20worldcup.com. Additionally, for the matches that will be played in the West Indies, tickets can also be purchased at the box offices located in all six host countries.