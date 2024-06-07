ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Winners List 2000-2022

This year will feature the ninth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Beginning in 2007, eight editions of the grandest T20 competition have been played so far.

T20 World Cup 2024 will be hosted by the United States and the West Indies. This edition of the World Cup will be the biggest out of all as a record number of 20 teams will be taking part in it.

The last edition of the grandest T20 competition took place back in 2022. Team England lifted the trophy by successfully defeating Pakistan with 5 wickets in the final.

T20 World Cup winners list

The ICC organizes the T20 World Cup every two years. The first edition of the tournament was played in 2007 in South Africa and was won by India.

Here’s a list of the former T20 World Cup winners;

YEAR WINNING TEAM HOST COUNTRY 2007 INDIA SOUTH AFRICA 2009 PAKISTAN ENGLAND 2010 ENGLAND WEST INDIES 2012 WEST INDIES SRI LANKA 2014 SRI LANKA BANGLADESH 2016 WEST INDIES INDIA 2021 AUSTRALIA UAE/OMAN 2022 ENGLAND AUSTRALIA

So, will the history repeat itself this year or will an underdog defy the odds?

T20 World Cup winners list, top-run scorer, player of the series

At the conclusion of every T20 World Cup, apart from the winner and runner-up titles, there are many other awards which are equally important as them. These accolades include player of the series, top run-scorer, and highest wicket-taker.

Below is a compilation of all these awards with respect to the year the tournament was played in.

YEAR RUNNER-UP PLAYER OF THE SERIES TOP RUN-SCORER HIGHEST WICKET TAKER 2007 PAKISTAN SHAHID AFRIDI MATTHEW HAYDEN UMAR GUL 2009 SRI LANKA TILLAKARATNE DILSHAN TILLAKARATNE DILSHAN UMAR GUL 2010 AUSTRALIA KEVIN PIETERSEN MAHELA JAYAWARDENE DIRK NANNES 2012 SRI LANKA SHANE WATSON SHANE WATSON AJANTHA MENDIS 2014 INDIA VIRAT KOHLI VIRAT KOHLI AHSAN MALIK AND IMRAN TAHIR 2016 ENGLAND VIRAT KOHLI TAMIM IQBAL MOHAMMAD NABI 2021 NEW ZEALAND MITCHELL MARSH BABAR AZAM WANINDU HASARANGA 2022 PAKISTAN SAM CURRAN VIRAT KOHLI WANINDU HASARANGA

ICC MEN’S T20 World Cup winners list: Country-wise

Only England and West Indies are the two countries who have lifted the World Cup trophy twice. Pakistan, India, Australia, and Sri Lanka got lucky one time only, whereas South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, USA, Canada, Nepal, Papua New Guinea, Uganda, Namibia, Scotland, Netherlands, Oman, Ireland, and Bangladesh are yet to create history by scoring their first T20 World Cup victory.

YEAR COUNTRY NUMBER OF WINS 2007 INDIA 1 2009 PAKISTAN 1 2010 & 2022 ENGLAND 2 2012 & 2016 WEST INDIES 2 2014 SRI LANKA 1 2021 AUSTRALIA 1

How many T20 World Cups has Pakistan won?

Pakistan won the T20 World Cup in 2009 after securing the runner-up spot in 2007. This was the second edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Pakistan lifted the World Cup trophy after defeating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets with 8 balls to spare.

Catch unhindered live action from this year’s World Cup only on tapmad.