IPL vs PSL

The game of cricket has evolved a lot since the introduction of T20 Leagues like IPL, BBL, PSL, BPL, and many more. The perspectives of people towards cricket has changed totally. Now, you will see people find Test Matches and ODIs boring. All they want to see is a 20 over super thrilling match.

If we talk about the best T20 leagues around the world, IPL tops the table for sure. However, apart from IPL there are other tournaments like PSL which are loved by the Indians audience. These series are both watched and wagered adequately. Even in some instances, local Indian punters find series like PSL, BBL more promising, with high chances of winning money. According to them PSL betting is more convenient for cricket betting.

Many people, fans, punters argue which among the two IPL and PSL is best in all aspects i.e. cricket betting, viewership, fanbase, etc. Our experts have brought you a complete comparison between the two.

Aspects IPL PSL Starting Year 2008 2015 Winning Prize INR 20 Crores INR 3.75 Crores Watch Time Over 400 Billion Minutes(2020) NA Famous Players Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Babar Azam, M. Rizwan, Shahid Afridi, S. Malik No. of seasons 14 6 No. of teams 10 (2022) 6 Biggest Franchise Mumbai Indians Multan Sultans

IPL is the mother of t20 cricket’s popularity among the globe. Comparing any domestic t20 league with IPL is totally baseless. Even the KFC Big Bash League is struggling to match the IPL’s Aura.

Famous Pakistani Pacer Wahab Riaz has favored IPL, in a statement given to a local youtube channel, he said "IPL is a league where all the top international players come and play. You can't compare IPL with PSL, I believe IPL is at a different level. Their commitments, the way they run things, communicate things, the way they draft the players that is totally different. I don't think any league can compete with the IPL, but if there is any league that stands behind it, it has to be the PSL. The League in Pakistan has proved it," He added that "The standards of bowling are quite high. The kind of bowlers you get in the PSL is not found in other leagues, not even in the IPL. This is why PSL doesn't have many high-scoring games. The bowling attacks in PSL are the best in the world."

Similarly the ex-South African Skipper presented his views over IPL and PSL difference the CSK “The standard is very good in PSL. The thing that impressed me most about the tournament is the fast-bowlers. Coming from a country like South Africa, where you grew up facing a lot of pace, I was surprised to see the number of bowlers who could bowl at 140 [kph] plus. I think in India, there is a huge variety of spin bowlers. But, I feel the real gem of the PSL is the amount of pace,”