Who Will Win the Big Bash League Next Year

The Big Bash League came to a conclusion at the end of last year after nearly two months of cricketing action. For the showpiece final, the Sydney Sixers defeated the Perth Scorchers by 27 runs, capping a fine tenth season of the League under its current moniker.

The Twenty20 league is one of the most popular domestic cup competitions around the world, meaning its fans will now be left kicking their heels until the BBL returns towards the end of 2021. In the meantime, it’ll be well worth your while to study up on the resources that make your viewing experience as rewarding as it can be. And when the action finally comes back, you’ll be armed with a big bash league live score dashboard, a drink, and a sack of popcorn.

However, for those Australian cricket fans who simply can’t get enough, it’s never too early to look forward to next year’s tournament. So with the ink still drying on Sydney’s most recent triumph, we analyse the chances of the two finalists from this year, who will attempt to win the title in 2021/22.

Sydney Sixers

After wrapping up a convincing win against Perth at the beginning of February, Sydney became only the second team to win the BBL three times and the second to win it in consecutive years. The fact that Perth are the other team to hold both those records makes their victory all the sweeter and only intensifies the rivalry between these two cricketing behemoths from either side of Australia.

The Sixers were clearly the form team throughout the entirety of the regular BBL season and the powerhouse in the play-offs, making them a most worthy winner of their third title. Given that they carry all the momentum going into next year’s tournament, it would be a brave man who would bet against them going for their fourth trophy – especially if they can hang on to key men James Vince, Dan Christian and Steve O’Keefe.

Perth Scorchers

As mentioned above, Perth are the only other team to have lifted the BBL three times, though it’ll be five years since they last did so when the competition starts up again later this year. Despite that barren spell, the Scorchers pushed the Sixers all the way last time around, accruing just four fewer points over the regular season and narrowly losing out by 27 runs in the final.

However, the Scorchers will be hopeful of going one better in 2022, especially if they can retain the services of their talismanic pair Liam Livingstone and Jason Behrendorff. Cameron Bancroft and Mitchell Marsh are other important players for the west coast team and, should everyone return fit and firing come the season’s start, they’ll feel confident about their chances. Between them and the Sixers, it’s difficult to see any of the chasing pack breaking into their hegemony, which means next year’s final could well be a repeat of the 2021 showpiece.