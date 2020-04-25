History and Accomplishments of the Indian National Cricket Team

Cricket has been an immensely popular sport in India for centuries. Although it is not considered the national sport of India, it certainly takes a high place on the list next to hockey and kabaddi.

India is currently leading the International Cricket Council record board with 116 points, right in front of New Zealand with 110 and Australia with 108.

How Cricket Became Popular in India

European merchant sailors brought cricket to India in the 17th century, where the locals became immensely interested in the game. Cricket was played recreationally and in minor competitions until 1932 when the first official national tournament was played.

However, the beginnings were not kind to Indian cricket. Namely, their first Test victory was recorded in 1952 — 20 years after the first tournament. The next thirty years haven’t been very victorious either, with India winning only 35 of 196 matches played. The 1970s have seen a powerful uprising with more skillful players on the team.

Cricket has gained national recognition and fans across the country at the end of the 20th century. This was the case especially after winning a few matches abroad — in England, Australia, and South Africa.

During those years, many children could be seen playing cricket in the streets, and that was the beginning of what cricket represents in the Indian culture today.

The 21st century saw the most significant developments in Indian cricket. John Wright, the first foreign Indian coach, was responsible for most of those improvements. Wright’s coaching led to India’s unbeaten home record against Australia.

Biggest Achievements

The Men in Blue, as the team is colloquially known, have been members of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Test, One-Day International (ODI), and Twenty20 International (T20I).

World Cup

The first major championship for India was held in 1983 — the ICC Cricket World Cup. In the finals, India defeated the West Indies after having defeated the host, England, in the semi-finals. This cup made India one of the leading cricket powers in the world.

In 2011, India won the World Cup by triumphing over Sri Lanka in Mumbai with a score of 274/6 in 50 overs.

T20

India also managed to win the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 by defeating their rivals, Pakistan, by five runs in the final game. That was India’s only appearance in the T20 Cup, only coming close again in 2016 when they lost in the semi-finals from West Indies.

The next T20 World Cup is scheduled for 2021 and is to be hosted by India.

Champions Trophy

The ICC Champions Trophy race proved more favorable for India, with the country winning twice — in 2002 and 2013.

However, the 2002 Trophy race ended with co-champions. Heavy rain made it impossible for the games to be completed, so the finals were played over two days, 29th and 30th September.

The year 2013 was luckier for India, when they triumphed over England on their home turf. India won by five runs in Birmingham.

Asia Cup

Asia Cup has been the most successful for India by far. India can commend itself with seven titles — 1984, 1988, 1990/91, 1995, 2010, 2016, and 2018.

The most recent cup was held in the United Arab Emirates, where India defeated Bangladesh in the finals. The result was 223/7 in 50 overs for India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.