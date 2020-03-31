PSL Star Haider Ali says his Idol is Rohit Sharma

One of the top talents who impressed one and all in this year’s PSL T20 tournament was the young Pakistani batsmen Haider Ali. Haider Ali who played for Peshawar Zalmi in this year’s PSL scored a total of 239 runs in 9 matches with a phenomenal T20 strike rate of 158.25 and was one of the prolific run scorers in this year’s PSL tournament

Haider Ali is being considered as the next big thing in Pakistan Cricket these days especially considering his current batting form which he carried from the U-19 World Cup in which he made a crucial half century for Pakistan U-19 team in the semi-final against arch rivals India. A match which India won comfortably.

In a recent interview, Haider Ali was asked who is his favourite batsmen, he replied it’s Pakistan very own Babar Azam but what is the ultimate surprise is this – when Haider was asked who his cricket idol is – His answer was India’s top opener Rohit Sharma.

Haider confessed that he is very amazed by Rohit Sharma’s batting approach and is overawed by Rohit’s strike rate. He mentions that he wants to mold his batting approach like Rohit Sharma and wants to emulate his strike rate according to an interview given to Cricket Pakistan.

In a fan interview on twitter, when he was asked to pick his favourite batsmen between Babar Azam, Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Haider was quick to answer Rohit Sharma.

Rohit — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) March 26, 2020

Haider wishes that the cricket lovers call him as Babar Azam but at the same time he is aware that players cannot become like their role models exactly but they can definitely follow their favorite idols and role models to improve their game and become better cricketers.

“A batsman can never become like his role models, but can improve himself and develop shots like they play. I want to improve myself to the extent that people call me Babar Azam and not Kohli because Babar has good shots. I cannot become Kohli but can develop shots like him through practice. I’m Haider Ali so I can only become Haider Ali,” Haider had said in an interview.

