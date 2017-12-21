The Australians are stepping up to the English in the Ashes!

The Australians Fought Back and Have Bowled England Out for 403
Jonny Bairstow has managed to make his return to Perth a triumphant one with a scintillating century before England’s collapse with six late wickets. They got dismissed for 403 at lunchtime on the second day of the third Ashes test against the Australians on Friday.
A Record Run Stand
After being promoted up the order to six, Bairstow, wicketkeeper, 119, followed Dawid Malan, 140, as the touring team’s’ second centurion of the series as the duo put on a record run stand of 237 for the English team at the WACA.
Nathan Lyon, spinner, snapped the stand by getting Malan caught for 140, which triggered the collapse.
The Australians Step Back Up
Mitchell Starc then followed, finishing with 4/91, and Josh Hazlewood managed to grab two late wickets as the Australian bowlers took 6/35 after being dominated early on by Bairstow and Malan in the earlier parts of the morning.
Broad Smashed a Six for the English
Tailender Stuart Broad managed to smash a six, driving the English team past 400, the first time the tourists have reached that mark playing in Australia since January of 2011, but then became the fourth player to fall to Starc when he failed to properly strike a hook and got caught out for 12 when the innings came to an end.
The English team had restarted on 305/4, with Malan at 110 and Bairstow 75 not out, after the toss was won by Root who then sent his team in to bat on the first day.
The Australians were desperate for a breakthrough early on, and showed with a poor review as they tried to remove Malan lbw off of Starc, with the tech showing the ball’s delivery tracking well down on the leg-side.
Malan and Bairstow needed 27 balls to add to their overnight total, but they took to the task with gusto, eagerly confronting the Australian relief bowlers and refusing to be labelled as the underdog. Bairstow welcomed the first over by Pat Cummins with a smashing steamer for consecutive boundaries, and Mitchell Marsh, the seam-bowling all-rounder, was dealt a similar hiding.
The first evening in Perth for Bairstow after the team’s arrival last month as a cause of some mortification to his team, thanks to revelations that he had headbutted Cameron Bancroft, the Australian opener, by way of greeting at a neighbourhood bar. Having been humiliated by the negative attention this incident caused him, Bairstow no doubt was overjoyed by stroking a single off of Marsh to bring up his test centuries to four.
Bairstow Acknowledges the Controversy on Field
As Bairstow brought up his century total, he bounded down the pitch, leaping high into the air and tearing his helmet off of his head. After this he nudged his forehead against the helmet’s crest a number of times, an action that left his teammates collapsing in fits of laughter in the dressing room.
