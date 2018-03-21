Dinesh Karthik does a Miandad and wins Nidahas Trophy with a SIX!

The situation tense – A final of a tournament! 34 runs required of 12 deliveries, The captain trusted a youngster Vijay Shankar to deliver the finishing blows instead of Karthik and Shankar messes up the important 18th over by playing 4 dot balls, and leaves a messy situation for Karthik for whom the only resort was to clear the ground or hand Bangladesh their first ever victory over India in a Tri Series Final.

Not even the best of cricket pundits who place regular cricket bets could had imagined that Dinesh Karthik a senior player in the indian player but one who only gets limited chances to prove his worth could give Team India and the rest of the Cricketing World one of the best International T20 finishes ever.

When Karthik came out to bat in the 18th over, India was down at 133/5 chasing 167 needing 34 runs of 12 deliveries and Karthik announced his arrival at the crease by smashing a huge six right over the bowler Rubel Hossain’s head followed by a boundary over long on and then a terrific improvisation at the last second which gave Team India a vital boundary in the fine leg area and helping Karthik and Team India get 22 runs of the Penultimate over.

But what sealed the deal for India winning the Nidahas Trophy and handing Bangladesh another important nail biting loss was the Six over Extra cover area off the bowling of Soumya Sarkar when Team India needed 5 runs to Win and 4 runs to Tie and all it took was a sensational heave of a shot from Dinesh Karthik which landed outside the rope and gave Team India a memorable finish to a tense final and helped them seal the Nidahas Trophy in their Name and also got Dinesh Karthik a well deserved Man of the Match award for his knock of 29 Not out of 8 deliveries.

Karthik later in his post match discussion revealed

“I have been practising these shots – having a strong base and then hitting from there,” Karthik said after the match.

“Happy to be where I’m and thanks to the support staff who have kept on supporting me for the last few months,” he added.

With this memorable finish, It’s assured that Dinesh Karthik place is firmly confirmed in India’s middle order batting lineup in T20s and ODIs.

The entire stadium and back home in India, Former ex-cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Current captain Virat Kohli to bollywood legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor all sang praises for Dinesh Karthik on social media platforms and many users also compared this knock and place it with other memorable finishes in Cricket like Javed Miandad’s last ball six against Chetan Sharma in Sharjah to win a final and MS Dhoni’s Six off Kulasekara to win the 2011 Cricket World Cup final in Mumbai.

Watch the final moments and Dinesh Karthik’s memorable cameo knock of the tense India vs Bangladesh Hero Nidahas Trophy 2018