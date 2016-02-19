The Game Cricket Wallet Review

The Cricket Wallet is a new addition to the cricket memorabilia available online, The Cricket wallet are quality leather wallets designed for cricket lovers using premium Italian vegetable tanned leather and make for a great gift for any cricket lover. The Game cricket wallets feature a slim design with distinctive stitching, premium Italian leather and its own number, unique to you. just like a test cap!. The distinctive feature of these wallets are the seam design and the leather which gives an aroma of a fresh new red cricket cherry ball and you can feel the same way when you hold this wallet as if you are holding the real cricket ball in your hands.
The cricket wallet come in two colour variants: The Opener Cherry and The Nightwatchman black and both are priced at $129 Australian dollars each, and The game provides the wallet with free international shipping to Australia, UK and many other countries and For every wallet purchased, $5 will be donated to The McGrath Foundation. The Game Cricket Wallet gets shipped with a FREE gift box and cotton pouch with every purchase!
You can buy the Game Cricket Wallet online from http://thegame.cool/
Features of the Game Cricket Wallet
- Size: 11.5cm x 9cm
- 6 easy access card pockets
- 1 section for large notes
- 1 section for small notes
- 2 receipt hide-aways
- Premium vegetable tanned Italian leather
- Backed by 5 year guarantee
Overall Its’s definitely a must buy and a perfect gift for any cricket lover.
The Game Cricket Wallet Video Review
