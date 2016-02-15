True Reason of Wahab Riaz vs Ahmed Shehzad Fight in PSL Video

Check out the full video of the fight and verbal duel between Wahab Riaz and Ahmed Shehzad which occurred in the match of PSL between Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi on the 14th of February 2016 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Below is the full video with commentary of Wahab Riaz vs Ahmed Shehzad PSL Fight and then see the aftermath of the match and the debate of the Wahab Riaz vs Ahmed Shehzad Fight confrontation with views from the former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and Ex Pakistan Captain turned TV Commentator Rameez Raja.
True Reason behind Fight between Wahab Riaz and Ahmed Shehzad in PSL
According to Danyal Rasool in his article The problem with the PSL published on ESPNCricinfo, He stresses on the fact that The PSL has done many things right, but there is room for improvement. (It could take on three more teams and adopt a logical format, for starters.) However, a number of factors in Pakistan cricket simply aren’t within the PSL’s power to change, and it is crucial the tournament doesn’t become a wishing wand for spectators and administrators alike. It may well fill the PCB’s coffers, but it cannot fill Pakistan’s stadiums. definitely is debatable as the pakistani expat community has embraced PSL with open arms and have definitely filled stadiums especially on the weekends in UAE – Fridays and Saturdays and crowds have turned out in huge numbers to support the teams and the tickets for the PSL final on 23rd February are already sold out and the remaining few tickets have been spotted online on popular UAE classified sites being sold on double/triple prices in black. and it remains to be seen as to which team out of Quetta Gladiators or Islamabad United will win the inaugural 1st edition of the PSL. If only the fate of the PSL final were to be decided in a slot machine game, then surely Fruity reels would be the ideal choice for anyone to place their bets in slots and get a chance to win big when their favourite team wins the PSL.
1 Comment Already
Ahmad Shahzad have attitude problem. He doesnot perform like Kohli but he consider himself a batsman like kohli. No doubt he is talented but a talent wasted is of no use. He should focus on his shots and scoring more and more runs or soon we will forget his name
Related Post
Please Leave Your Comments Below