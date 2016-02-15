Micromax Asia Cup T20 will be played in Bangladesh for the very first time in T20 format from February 24th till March 6th 2016.
Asia Cup 2016 will be played in T20 format keeping T20 world cup 2016 into account. This tournament is shifting from ODI Format to T20 format for the first time since 1984. Sri Lanka is the defending champions. They won 2014 Asia cup against Pakistan by 5 wickets in Bangladesh. Again 2018 Asia cup will be reverted back to ODI format to prepare for 2019 Cricket World Cup. For 2020 T20 World Cup, this will again switch back to T20 format. Asia cup T20 2016 will be played in Bangladesh. Asia cup 2016 is starting on February 24, 2016 and the Final match will be played on March 6, 2016.
Micromax Asia Cup T20 2016 Full Schedule and Fixtures
Wed Feb 24 (20 ovs) 19:30 local (13:30 GMT | 17:30 GST)1st Match – India v BangladeshShere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur D/N
Thu Feb 25 (20 ovs) 19:30 local (13:30 GMT | 17:30 GST)2nd Match – Sri Lanka v UAEShere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur D/N
Fri Feb 26 (20 ovs) 19:30 local (13:30 GMT | 17:30 GST)3rd Match – Bangladesh v UAEShere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur D/N
Sat Feb 27 (20 ovs) 19:30 local (13:30 GMT | 17:30 GST)4th Match – India v PakistanShere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur D/N
Sun Feb 28 (20 ovs) 19:30 local (13:30 GMT | 17:30 GST)5th Match – Bangladesh v Sri LankaShere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur D/N
Mon Feb 29 (20 ovs) 19:30 local (13:30 GMT | 17:30 GST)6th Match – Pakistan v UAEShere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur D/N
Tue Mar 1 (20 ovs) 19:30 local (13:30 GMT | 17:30 GST)7th Match – India v Sri LankaShere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur D/N
Wed Mar 2 (20 ovs) 19:30 local (13:30 GMT | 17:30 GST)8th Match – Bangladesh v PakistanShere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur D/N
Thu Mar 3 (20 ovs) 19:30 local (13:30 GMT | 17:30 GST)9th Match – India v UAEShere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur D/N
Fri Mar 4 (20 ovs) 19:30 local (13:30 GMT | 17:30 GST)10th Match – Pakistan v Sri LankaShere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Sun Mar 6 (20 ovs) 19:30 local (13:30 GMT | 17:30 GST)Final – TBC v TBCShere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
