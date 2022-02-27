Pat Cummins feels incredibly safe in Pakistan

As Team Australia arrived for their historic first tour of Pakistan after a long gap of 24 years. Australia is scheduled to play three tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 international against Pakistan starting with the 3 match test series, with the first test in Rawalpindi starting on 4th March 2022.

With the recent pull out by New Zealand and England Cricket teams over touring of Pakistan citing security reasons, there was rampant speculation on whether Cricket Australia (CA) will send the Australian team to tour Pakistan or not.

Cricket Australia (CA) has managed to send a full strength squad to play Pakistan in the 3 match test series with Pat Cummins as their test captain.

According to this article by Cricket Pakistan, Pat Cummins addressing the media in a virtual press conference made the following statement

“I feel incredibly safe,” Cummins, on his first overseas tour since taking over the Test captaincy, told a virtual news conference.

“We’ve been really well looked after by the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board).

“Upon arrival, there’s been lots of security. We were straight off the plane and straight to the hotel.

“We’ve got a pretty good set-up here and we’ll be confined to the hotel except for games and training.”

The 28-year-old ruled out any apprehensions among his teammates and said they were focused on the tour featuring three Tests, an equal number of one-dayers and a solitary Twenty20 International.

“It’s comforting and we’re really lucky to be surrounded by so many professionals,” Cummins said.

“There’s lots of things around which might be a little bit different to what we’re used to but we know it’s been taken care of so we can just really enjoy ourselves here …

“Pakistan is an incredible cricket nation. We feel lucky to get to come back here after a whole generation didn’t get the chance to play any cricket over here.”

Cummins oversaw Australia’s 4-1 Ashes romp against England in his first series in charge and the speedster was confident they could be as assertive against Babar Azam’s side.

“I really hope so. I was really proud of how we performed throughout the Ashes summer back home in Australia, and now that’s the challenge to continue that and be just as relentless on an overseas tour.”

The tourists have roped in Pakistani-born former Australian international Fawad Ahmed as a spin bowling consultant to boost their preparation.

“He’s got a wealth of experience here and he knows the venues quite well and he’s always great fun for the group,” Cummins said.