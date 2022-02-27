Pakistan Prime Minister to attend PSL 2022 Final in Lahore

The PSL 2022 Final will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, the 27th of February 2022 between Mohammed Rizwan led Multan Sultans who take on Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars.

This PSL 2022 final will surely become memorable as Lahore Qalandars will be playing in their home ground – Gaddafi Stadium and will expect the crowds to back them against a very strong opposition of Multan Sultans led by the in-form Pakistan Wicket keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

This final match of the PSL 2022 will also become very memorable as this is the 1st PSL tournament which was completely played in Pakistan in 2 cities Karachi and Lahore after ex Pakistani batsman and Cricket Commentator Ramiz Raja had become the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman.

Ramiz Raja will be present at the Gaddafi Stadium on the 27th of February and will accompany the Pakistan President Mr Arif Alvi, along with ex World Cup Winning Pakistan Cricket captain and now Pakistani Prime Minister Mr. Imran Khan along with the Chief Minister of the state of Punjab Mr.Usman Bazdar who will be the main guests to witness the PSL 2022 final live from the ground.

According to this article by Cricket Pakistan, Sources have told that instructions have been given to increase the number of security personnel in and around the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. The sources further added that aerial surveillance will also be carried out by the helicopters.

Following the conclusion of the HBL PSL Final, special guests will give short speeches.

To commemorate the final, the PCB has arranged various other programs, including a spectacular fireworks display as usual.

Sources also said that a strategy has been devised to bring the PSL trophy to the ground in an untouched manner with the help of the beverage company.

According to cricket analysts and fans they believe the Mohammad Rizwan led Multan Sultans have a big chance to win their second PSL trophy as they have been the most consistent team in PSL 7 2022 with 9 wins in 10 matches vs Lahore Qalandars who have 6 wins from 10 matches.

It will be an interesting match to watch on 27 February 2022 and will the law of averages catch-up with Multan Sultans and ruin their chances to win the PSL trophy for the second time in a row or will Lahore Qalandars with a new captain in Shaheen Afridi lift the PSL trophy for the very first time in PSL and Lahore Qalandar’s 7 year tournament history.