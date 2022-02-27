Ishan Kishan Ruled out of 3rd T20i vs Sri Lanka after a Head Concussion

The young Indian left handed Wicket Keeper batsman Ishan Kishan was ruled out of the 3rd T20 international in the Ongoing India vs Sri Lanka T20 matches series after being struck on the head by a vicious ball bowled by Sri Lankan fast bowler Lahiru Kumara in the 2nd T20 international on Saturday 26 February 2022.

Kumara bowled a 147 kmph delivery which rapidly struck Ishan on the front grill of his helmet and he went down straight away which brought all the Sri Lankan fielders, the umpires, the bowler himself close to Ishan to check if he was doing alright.

To everyone’s relief, Ishan got up quickly and continued to bat until he was dismissed by Lahiru Kumara for an individual score of 16 runs in the sixth over of India’s chase of a target of 184 set by Sri Lanka.

Post the end of the match, Ishan Kishan was taken to the hospital in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh where a CT scan was performed and fortunately the report came out as normal. However as a precautionary measure, Ishan will be rested for the 3rd T20 against Sri Lanka on Sunday, 27th February and his condition will be continuously monitored and Mayank Agarwal might play in his place in the Indian T20 side for this 3rd T20i match.

Coming to the 2nd T20i as was predicted by fans who visit mycasinoadviser that India had a good chance to beat Sri Lanka to win the T20i series at home which Team India proved them right and ending up not only winning the series by taking a 2-0 lead but also marched to their 11th successive win in T20 internationals on a trot.

Quick Recap of the 2nd T20i between India vs Sri Lanka

India chose to field first after winning the toss at the HPCA ground in Dharamsala and allowed Sri Lanka to bat first. The opening Sri Lankan batsman Pathum Nissanka along with his partner Gunathilaka started well and put on 67 runs in 8.4 overs when Gunathilaka was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. Nissanka went to score a fine 75 of 53 deliveries but the real booster in the score came in the final stages of the innings when the Sri Lankan captain Shanaka blasted 5 sixes and scored a rapid 47 off just 19 deliveries and Sri Lanka ended up with a competitive total of 183/5 in 20 overs.

India in their reply started on a disastrous note in which they lost their new captain Rohit Sharma in the very first over of the chase as he was bowled for just 1 run by Chamara and India’s score read 9/1 in the 1st over.

Later, after getting hit on the head by Lahiru Kumara, Ishan played a sketchy innings of just 15 runs off 16 deliveries before Kumara dismissed him in the 6th over with India’s score at 44/2.

However, Shreyas Iyer who batted at number 3 played a very solid anchor innings of 74 not out off just 44 deliveries and formed crucial partnerships with Sanju Samson who made 39 and then with Ravindra Jadeja who was promoted up the order and he played a hard hitting whirlwind innings of 45 runs not out in just 18 deliveries and he along with Shreyas finished the game for India with a resounding win with a final score of 186/3 in 17.1 overs.

This win enabled Team India to win the series against Sri Lanka by leading 2-0 and also saw them march their way to an 11th successive win in T20 international matches.