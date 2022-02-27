Fawad Ahmed appointed as Australia Spin Consultant for Pakistan Tour

Pakistan born Australian leg spinner Fawad Ahmed has been named as the Spin bowling consultant cum net bowler for the Australian Cricket team for their upcoming tour of Pakistan.

Fawad Ahmed’s appointment as a Spin bowling consultant for the Pakistan tour as confirmed by Australian newspapers The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald was a necessary decision which had to be taken by Cricket Australia (CA) as Australia’s regular spin bowling consultant Sridharan Sriram was refused a visa to travel to Pakistan due to his Indian passport as confirmed in The Sydney Morning Herald article

The 40 year old Fawad Ahmed is a regular player in T20 leagues worldwide and has played for popular T20 teams such Sydney Thunder, Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers in the BBL. Under the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Fawad used to play for Islamabad United but was recently picked by Lahore Qalandars as a replacement player in place of the T20 super leg spinner from Afghanistan – Rashid Khan.

Fans of Australian Cricket who participate in best australian online casino feel that this selection of Fawad Ahmed as a spin bowling consultant in place of Sridharan Sriram was a good move by Cricket Australia (CA) as Fawad has played extensively in Pakistan and has very good knowledge of the nature of Pakistan’s pitches.

According to Australia’s Test Captain Pat Cummins, he believes that Fawad’s guidance will be a key strategy focus for Team Australia as Fawad has extensive experience of Pakistan’s pitches also due to his stint in PSL.

“Fawad Ahmed has experience of playing in Pakistan and PSL. He knows pitches in Pakistan really well so Fawad Ahmed as a spin consultant will be helpful for Australia,” Cummins said.

Australian captain further stated that Pakistan pitches will not be easy and Australian players will need to get used to the conditions quickly.

“Australia will not be an easy sail for Pakistan, it will be a tough competition. Pakistan’s strength looks fast bowling now and one expects that Pakistan will prepare wickets that support fast bowlers, and if they produce such wickets, then it will also help Australia and give them some advantage because they’ve good bowlers as well,” he said.