Krunal Pandya Dedicates His Debut Performance to his Late Father

Krunal Pandya made a dream ODI debut by scoring the fastest 50 on debut earlier today on 23rd Match 2021 against England in the 1st ODI of the 3 match ODI series between India vs England.

Krunal made an unbeaten 58 not out off 31 deliveries with 7 fours and 2 sixes and was involved in a 112 run unbeaten partnership with KL Rahul which propelled India to a match winning total of 317/5 against England. Krunal came to bat when India lost their 5th wicket of Hardik Pandya caught by Bairstow off the bowling of Stokes with the score at 205/5 in 40.3 overs but with an aggressive approach, he took the attack to the English bowlers and helped India set a very competitive target of 317 for England to chase.

India eventually ended up winning the match comfortably with a margin of 66 runs and Shikhar Dhawan was awarded the Man of the Match award for his innings of 98 runs in 106 deliveries.

Earlier in the day it was an emotional debut for Krunal as he was given the Team India ODI cap by his very own younger brother Hardik to welcome him into Team India’s ODI side.

Papa would be proud. He’s smiling down on you bhai and sent an early birthday gift for you. You deserve the world and more. I couldn’t be happier for you bhai. This one is for you Papa ❤️ @krunalpandya24 pic.twitter.com/xxn9wfF689 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 23, 2021

Krunal later in the day was very emotional after completing his first ever 50 in ODI’s which was also coincidentally the fastest 50 by a debutant in ODI cricket. After the end of the innings during the innings break, Krunal could not hold back his tears and was very emotional thinking about his late father.

What a debut innings by Krunal Pandya. Emotions can't controlled by him🥺 #ENGvsIND #KrunalPandya pic.twitter.com/NTlX6pewkz — Vipul Madkaikar (@the_vipul10) March 23, 2021

Watch Krunal Pandya’s Debut 50 Celebration and applause by Team India

After the innings, Krunal posted a heartfelt tweet dedicating that everything he does is for his dad

Papa, with every ball you were always on my mind and in my heart. Tears rolled down my face as I felt your presence with me. Thank you for being my strength, for being the biggest support I’ve had. I hope I made you proud. This is for you Papa, everything we do is for you Papa ❤️ pic.twitter.com/djQWaytETG — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) March 23, 2021

With such an emotional feeling and a great innings, Krunal Pandya surely would be remembered in the years to come and will surely feature in many more ODIs for India and will become a key player in their upcoming ODI matches.

With India leading the 3 match series 1-0, England has a do or die situation when the 2nd ODI starts on Friday 26th May and this becomes a must win game for ODI World Champions England otherwise they are staring at a tour which will end in misery for them as England have already lost the test and T20 series despite getting to Winning starts by winning both the first test in Chennai and first T20 in Ahmedabad.

