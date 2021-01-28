Matthew Wade dropped from Australia Squad for South Africa Test Tour in 2021

Cricket Australia (CA) named a 19 member squad for the 3 test series tour of South Africa. The schedule and exact dates for the tour are yet to be announced as the tour remains subject to satisfactory biosecurity arrangements but according to sources, Australia will face off against South Africa in 3 tests in March 2021.

One of the important omissions from the squad list was of Australian Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade who was replaced by Alex Carey. However all is not lost for Wade as He will travel with the Australia T20 side at the same time to New Zealand as 2 Australian teams will be participating in 2 foreign tours to South Africa and New Zealand at the same time. While Justin Langer will travel to South Africa as the Coach for the Australian test squad, Andrew McDonald will coach the Australian T20 team.

One of the main reasons behind Wade getting axed from the South African Tests Tour was his poor display with the bat in the recently concluded test series at home against India which Australia went on to lose 2-1.

Wade in these 4 tests and 8 eight innings against an Injured Indian bowling attack could only score a measly 173 runs with a poor average of just 21.62. Not that Wade did not get good starts to his innings as he was able to cross a score of 30 runs 4 times in the series but he failed to convert them into a substantial score. This became a major factor behind Wade’s axing.

Apart from dropping Wade, Australia selectors have included 4 uncapped players into the test squad. Sean Abbott, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson and Mark Steketee. For the T20 squad, the Australian selectors have picked 19 year old Tanveer Sangha who is of Indian origin and bowls leg spin and had a very impressive performance in the BBL for Sydney Thunder in which he took 21 wickets in 14 matches.

Australian Cricket fans will definitely look forward to both the tours eagerly as they would want their favorite Australian to bounce back to winning ways after a dismal test series performance against India.

Australia Test Squad for South Africa Test Tour

Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Moises Henriques, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Australia T20I squad for New Zealand Tour

T20I squad – Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D’Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.