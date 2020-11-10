IPL 2020 Final Preview – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

During the course of IPL 2020, No other team apart from Delhi Capitals has suffered a consistent top order collapse to the speedy pace duo of Bumrah-Boult. Even in the 1st Qualifier Delhi were reeling at 0/3 wickets with Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane all back in the dug-out with the scorecard reading 0 runs and 3 wickets down chasing Mumbai Indian’s stiff target of 201 runs. What made matters even worse for Delhi Capitals was the departure of their Captain Shreyas Iyer in the 4th over caught by Rohit off the bowling of Bumrah which left them reeling at 20/4 in 3.5 overs with the chase getting derailed as even Stoinis contributing a vital 65 runs and a late cameo by Axar Patel getting 42 runs only delayed the inevitable defeat all courtesy of a fiery opening spell by the speedy pace Duo of BB – Bumrah – Boult which broke the back of Delhi Capital’s Top batting order yet again in this year’s IPL. Many IPL fans and viewers who were watching this Qualifier 1 match from Canada between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals must never had thought or bet on the odds in casinosonline-canada casino online that Delhi Capitals would go on to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad to clinch the IPL 2020 final spot and yet again face Mumbai Indians in the final on 10th November 2020.

From a Tactics stand-point, For Delhi Capitals to come on top of Mumbai Indians in order to win their maiden IPL trophy requires a herculean effort not only from their batsmen but also from their bowlers and their ability to strike early and dent Mumbai Indian’s batting line-up.

Mumbai Indians have been very consistent especially in their batting lineup and they are the only team this year to have a higher scoring rate of a massive 12.68 runs per over especially towards the end of the innings in the last 4 overs with destructive batting displays from Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard which is a record in the entire IPL history. This was on display in the 1st qualifier when Hardik Pandya hit sixers at well and contributed 37 off just 14 deliveries to take Mumbai Indians final score to 200 in 20 overs. The last 60 runs coming in just a span of 4 overs.

For Delhi’s bowlers the challenge will be to strike early at the openers – Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock and then ensure Surya Kumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are slowed down and then again look to contain the aggressive hits of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya – a tough task indeed to contain 6 in form specialist batsmen who are at the top of their game. They can try opening with a spinner to contain Rohit and Quinton and then look at their pacers Nortje and Rabada to bowl slower bowls and yorkers to contain the Mumbai middle order. Even Marcus Stoinis and his clever change of pace bowling which was instrumental in derailing Sunrisers Hyderabad chase in Qualifier 2 with 3 crucial wickets will have a big role to play in the IPL 2020 final and he will be looking to strike early especially targeting the Mumbai Indians middle order of Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Pollard.

Delhi Capitals Batting Game Plan against Mumbai Indians Bowlers

The main tactic which might be used by Ricky Ponting for his Delhi batsmen to counter Mumbai’s Opening pace attack of Bumrah and Boult might be again to play Dhawan and Stoinis against them and tell the openers to play their natural attacking strokeplay to strike hard at both the bowlers and upset their rhythm and ensure they do not lose any wicket in the 1st powerplay of 6 overs, which then could put the extra pressure on the rest of Mumbai Indians attack which is not that threatening and run scoring has generally been easier for the opposition when they face the spin of Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar or the pace of Nathan Coulter Nile and Kieron Pollard.

Mumbai Indians have won their recent IPL finals by choosing to bat first and let their bowlers defend the target but if Delhi Capital’s bowlers can restrict Mumbai Indians to an average total and let their openers play a sensible attacking game and not lose wickets in the powerplay to Bumrah and Boult. Who knows this time around we may might see Delhi Capitals lift their maiden IPL trophy in 2020.

Who do you think will win this IPL 2020 Final? Will it be Rohit Sharma lifting the IPL trophy for a record 5th time for Mumbai Indians or will it be the young Shreyas Iyer leading Delhi Capitals to their maiden IPL title.

Watch the Dream 11 IPL 2020 Final from 7.30 PM India Time on 10th November between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals live from Dubai International Stadium. This is the first time in IPL history that the IPL final is not being played on a Sunday evening.