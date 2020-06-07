Quality of Bowling better in PSL compared to IPL – Wasim Akram

With each passing year the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has grown in stature and it’s frequently discussed with comparison to cash rich Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite being played in the UAE in it’s initial seasons post launch, it was only in this year 2020 that the entire PSL 2020 season was scheduled to be played in Pakistan and sadly on the last leg of the PSL 2020 edition in Pakistan had to be called off due to the global pandemic of Covid19.

Many International Foreign players and T20 stars like Dale Steyn, AB DeVilliers, Shane Watson, Chris Gayle, Darren Sammy have played in the PSL and have led PSL to become a formidable T20 league right behind IPL and definitely above the Australian T20 Big Bash tournament too.

Former Pakistan legendary all-rounder and ex-captain Wasim Akram during a recent interview revealed that during his interactions and chats with foreign players who have played both in the PSL and IPL he always used to ask about the differences in both PSL vs IPL and according to Wasim, a majority of the international cricketers believed that the quality of bowling in PSL is a lot better than the IPL. But at the same time Wasim also admitted that despite great bowling displays by a lot of local Pakistani bowlers in PSL, the PSL has not yet been able to produce young talented local Pakistani batsmen which could become an asset to the national side.

“…But from whatever I have seen in the PSL over the last few years I have asked a lot of foreign players about the difference between IPL and PSL, when it comes to bowling. They all have said that the quality of bowling in the PSL is much better. In all IPL teams, there is at least one bowler who can be attacked. According to foreign players, the quality of bowling is a lot better than IPL, according to the foreign players.

“If I have to name a few promising batsmen, youngsters who are doing well are Peshawar Zalmi’s Haider Ali and Multan Sultan’s Zeeshan Ashraf,” he told Basit Ali during the interview on YouTube.

Wasim Akram feels it is not fair to compare IPL and PSL

Wasim Akram also said that it is not fair to compare PSL with IPL. Wasim pointed out the IPL is being played since it’s launch in 2008 while the PSL started only in the year 2016. Wasim also rated PSL as the second-best league in the world after the IPL. Wasim said…

“It’s not fair to compare PSL and IPL. PSL has just started, it’s just been 5 years since its inception. For the first time, it was held in Pakistan we came to know how big a tournament it is for Pakistan. PSL is the second biggest tournament in the World of T20 after IPL. IPL has matured. It’s completed 12 years and there is a lot more money involved in the IPL,” he added.