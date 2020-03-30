No Professional Cricket in England and Wales before 28 May 2020

In a latest announcement, The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that there will be no professional Cricket hosted in England and Wales till 28th May in lieu of Coronavirus Covid19 pandemic. Alternatively ECB has already started work on revamping the potential revised schedules that can start the season in either of the months of June, July or August 2020.

According to ECB CEO Mr. Tom Harrison “The decision to delay the start of the season has been essential, given the circumstances the nation faces. With the information available to us at the moment a delay to the start of the professional cricket season until May 28 was unavoidable.

“This also allows us time to keep pace with a fast-moving situation and continue to plan for how a revised season might look. Critically, we can also remain as flexible and adaptable as possible, within the obvious restrictions we face. Securing the future of the game will be a primary focus as we plot a revised schedule with an emphasis on the most financially important forms of the game for the counties across international and domestic cricket.”

The ECB plans to prioritize International Cricket, T20 Blast tournament and the inaugural The Hundred tournament if in case the cricket season goes underway this summer eventually. This is critical for Cricket to begin this summer of 2020 in England as the futures of 18 first class county cricket teams hang in the balance due to weak financial positions and they are desperately looking for Cricket season to begin with national tournaments like County Championship and List – A tournaments.

ECB’s immediate focus now should be on the month of June 2020 for Cricket to resume in UK as it includes England’s home series of 3 tests against the West Indies, England’s Women’s Cricket team is scheduled to take on India’s Women’s Cricket team and the Vitality T20 Blast is also scheduled for a start in June 2020. Alas. However all these tournaments are on the brink of postponement due to UK’s government of the Covid19 pandemic situation, and according to the government the Covid19 pandemic will reach its peak in June 2020, hence all the above tournaments are most likely looking to have a start date in Mid- July or August 2020.

