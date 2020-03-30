IPL Cancellation will be a great loss for the Young Players

Due to the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, India’s biggest Cricket sporting event of this year 2020 – the IPL is on the verge of getting cancelled.

According to US consultancy firm Duff and Phelps, IPL is the World’s richest Cricket league with a big brand value of $6.7 billion as of last year, this marking a big boost to the fortunes of not only the IPL teams but also to BCCI who had started IPL T20 tournament in the year of 2008 with Lalit Modi as the Chairman of IPL.

IPL is famous not only for the spectacle of great cricket but also is instrumental in producing great Cricketing talents who launch as young and raw and are catapulted into stardom thanks to the exposure with International Cricketers and their individual meritorious performances. The 2 stars who come to mind immediately are David Warner from Australia and Jasprit Bumrah from India who became International stars due to their excellent performances in IPL.

Many young players who play cricket at state level keenly participate in state level matches and dream about getting selected to play in IPL teams which could be their doorway to get selected to their national teams respectively through which eventually they can play International Cricket for their countries.

The IPL impact on these young indian players was evident when Virat Kohli the captain of Indian Cricket team recently mentioned the name of young Karnataka speedster M.Prasidh Krishna as Team India’s X-factor for the T20 World Cup later this October to be played on the bouncy tracks of Australia.

M.Prasidh Krishna, the 24 year old lanky fast bowler was selected by Kolkata Knight Riders side and has already played 2 IPL seasons with them which helped him work on his pace and develop into a versatile and dangerous fast bowler and this 2020 IPL season would had been his third and most important before the T20 World Cup later this year but sadly it was not to be.

Similarly the woes of IPL cancellation continue for the 20 year old spinner Rahul Chahar who was signed up by Mumbai Indians, but even he is disappointed that IPL might not be played this year and his performance will go unnoticed.

For 21 year old Darshan Nalkande who is from Vidarbha and got selected to play for Kings 11 Punjab, this IPL cancellation means that he will not get a chance to spend quality training time with the World’s best International Cricketers. He was keen to work with Ryan Harris whose tips last year helped him improve his game awareness but sadly this year was not to be.

