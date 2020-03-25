Beuran Hendricks Get First CSA National Contract

In the latest announcement by Cricket South Africa (CSA) they announced the list of players for both men and women’s national cricket teams who will be awarded with the national contracts by Cricket South Africa for the 2020-21 cricket season.

The South African bowler Beuran Hendricks was awarded his first ever National Contract while Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen earned upgrades on their contracts.

According to CSA Acting Chief Executive – Dr. Jacques Faul

“We have contracted 16 men’s players and 14 women’s players which we feel is the appropriate number to maintain our national squads across the various formats,This enables us to contract both our Test players as well as those who are limited overs specialists. We have decided to keep the 17th men’s contract open for the moment and players can qualify for it through performance,” Faul added.

“The upgrade system will again be in place this year wherein the players performing and selected for South Africa during the 2020/21 season and who are not contracted can qualify for a National Contract upgrade.” – the CSA release further stated.

The latest contracts awarded by CSA to South Africa Men’s Cricket team will cover the following tournaments

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, South Africa’s home series against Sri Lanka (Tests), Australia (Tests), Pakistan (T20Is), India (T20Is) and away tours to West Indies and Sri Lanka.

CSA contracted South Africa men’s Cricket team players: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

