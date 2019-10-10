India vs South Africa 2nd Test in Pune 2019 Match Prediction

After a second innings collapse due to Mohammad Shami’s destructive spell of fast bowling in which he rattled South African batsmen and ended up with match winning figures of 5/35, South Africa went on to lose the 1st test against India by a big margin of 203 runs.

Now as the second test begins in Pune on 10th October 2019, South African captain Faf du Plessis would be keen for a strong fightback by his team and especially the south african batting lineup to draw up fresh new plans to tackle the indian spinners and also Mohammad Shami.

Another interesting aspect of this 2nd test match between India vs South Africa will be the MCA Stadium’s pitch in Pune. The curator Pandurang Salgaocar and his team will be very keen to create a good pitch as Salgaocar and his team were in for a shock back in 2017 when the MCA stadium hosted it’s first test match with India vs Australia only for the ICC to rate the pitch as Poor and below international standards as per Cricbuzz. India ended up losing that test inside 3 days.

Since that big defeat, Team India has bounced back in home tests and have since played 10 tests at home and winning 7 and drawing 3. With this stellar record, Team India will be buoyed and will certainly look to beat South Africa and seal the series with a 2-0 win.

For South Africa and Faf, they would look at their bowlers to up their game and look to bowl India out and take 20 wickets which can then enable their batsmen to play an attacking game and South Africa can then come back into this series with a win which will then make the 3rd test in Ranchi on October 19th the series decider.

