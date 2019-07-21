The online gambling industry is pretty vast both nationally and internationally. However, it can be broadly categorized into sports betting and casinos. If you are new to the whole industry in the first place, then it’s possible for you to get confused between the two.

What’s the Difference Between Sports Betting and Online Casinos?

Sports betting is a form of gambling in which you can place bets on players and teams in different kinds of sports like cricket, football, basketball, etc. Some sports betting websites even allow you to place even more specific bets like the player that you think will score the highest number of goals in a football match, or the team that will score the highest number of points in a tournament, etc.

Online casinos are platforms that offer a wide range of games including poker, roulette, blackjack, keno, etc. Most of these platforms also offer hundreds of slots games that are based on the same principle (of physical slots) but have variations in the themes, rules, style of play, etc.

Let’s take a look at different factors that differentiate sports betting from online casinos:

Rules and Gameplay

Generally speaking, it’s easier to get started with online casinos than sports betting. This is because there are many casino games that don’t require any major strategy such as slots and keno. You just place bets based on your gut feeling and your success depends on your luck. However, sports betting is another story.

To be good at sports betting, you need to understand the sports that you are interested in well. For instance, if you want to place bets on cricket games, then you need to stay up to date with the trends and changes in the line-up of various cricket teams in the forthcoming matches & tournaments. Only then you can make better predictions about the players and teams that are likely to perform well so that you win more and more number of bets.

Variety

Variety of games is good in both gambling and online casinos. The casinos offer all kinds of classic games like poker, roulette, slots, lottery, etc. and these are available in thousands of variations as well. For instance, slots games are available in various themes like movies, superheroes, musicians, etc. and you can play the ones you like the most. In the same way, sports betting games also have many options and there are fantasy sports platforms too in which you can create your own teams in different sports and play matches against other players in a competitive but exciting environment.

Fun Factor

The fun factor depends on your personality and the things that you like more. For instance, if you are really into sports and have in-depth knowledge about the various teams, then you will definitely enjoy sports betting more. Since you are already an ardent fan of a particular sport, you will only double the fun watching the top tournaments when you put your money on the line in a risk-reward situation. In the same way, if you like to create strategies and test your luck in various ways, then you can play popular casino table games.

Conclusion

As you can see, casino games and sports betting are both similar and different depending on how you look at them. However, one thing is for sure which is that they both are equally fun and engaging. You just need to find your passion and explore it as much as possible- the industry has a lot to offer.