ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Predictions and Analysis

The anticipation for the long-waited ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is almost over. The enthusiasm is absolutely magnificent. With ten countries fighting for the prestigious trophy, the strong teams will try to showcase their dominance over weaker teams. The global cricket tourney features England the host, India, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Afghanistan, West Indies, Australia, Sri Lanka and the action started on the 30th of May 2019. But we understand there must be some debates amongst cricket fans on who will be the victor? But let’s take a quick analysis on how we think the some of the above-mentioned teams will perform in London.

Who Will Win ICC Cricket World Cup?

The host England, with no doubt, can be the first favourite to win the title. But then, Australia has an edge over the three lions. England may have the ammunition in batsmen but the Baggy Green have the real bowlers in Starc and Cummins alongside highly motivated Smith and Warner. Despite this, there are other reasons why Aussie will walk away as the World Cup winners. This team carries a very good record in World Cup tourneys. They have won it five times out of their 11 outings. Which means they have the capacity and the zeal to perform at the top level. But what are best casino online gamblers who follow cricket say about the winning odds?

Who are the Dark Horses?

Just because they are the Black Caps, New Zealand’s cricket team has been performing under par in the previous ICC World Cup tournaments. The team has match winners, but it seems like they lack cojones when it comes to World Cup competition. They have reached only one final and that was the last World Cup in Melbourne.

Pakistan. Not surprised they can fit in the list. The Pakistan side carries a very bad fielding recording. And their whitewash by The Three Lions (England) might give them a lot to do during this World Cup tournament. You can visit https://www.bestcasinositesonline.com/ for betting odds on ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

It’s actually going to be a pulsating cricket tourney and all you need to do is to place your bets on the team that you think will walk away with the ultimate prize.