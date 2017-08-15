India vs Sri Lanka One Day Series 2017 Prediction

India Tour of Sri Lanka 2017, One Day Series Full Schedule and Fixtures
- Sun Aug 20 (50 ovs)14:30 local (09:00 GMT | 13:00 GST)1st ODI – Sri Lanka v IndiaRangiri Dambulla International Stadium LIVE D/N
- Thu Aug 24 (50 ovs)14:30 local (09:00 GMT | 13:00 GST)2nd ODI – Sri Lanka v IndiaPallekele International Cricket Stadium LIVE D/N
- Sun Aug 27 (50 ovs)14:30 local (09:00 GMT | 13:00 GST)3rd ODI – Sri Lanka v IndiaPallekele International Cricket Stadium LIVE D/N
- Thu Aug 31 (50 ovs)14:30 local (09:00 GMT | 13:00 GST)4th ODI – Sri Lanka v India
- R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo LIVE D/N
- Sun Sep 3 (50 ovs)14:30 local (09:00 GMT | 13:00 GST)5th ODI – Sri Lanka v IndiaR Premadasa Stadium, Colombo LIVE D/N
- Wed Sep 6 (20 ovs)19:00 local (13:30 GMT | 17:30 GST)Only T20I – Sri Lanka v IndiaR Premadasa Stadium, Colombo LIVE N
India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2017 Prediction
India will look to continue their winning performance and carry that momentum in the one day series as well when they take on Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI on Sunday, 20th August 2017 at Dambulla. Virat Kohli as always will be go-to main batsman for India and a prized wicket for the Sri Lankan bowlers.
In terms of batting strength, India clearly has the upper hand over Sri Lanka with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with Ajinkya Rahane in top form and this line up can prove to be quite destructive especially when India is batting first. Sri Lanka on the other hand doesn’t boost of this firepower in their batting lineup and clearly the series will be virtually a contest between the Sri Lankan bowlers vs Indian batting lineup.
Sri Lanka vs India One Day Series Match Prediction 2017 by Cricket Fever is India will win series by 4-1 margin.
The only T20 can be a evenly match contest between Sri Lanka vs India but we feel India holds the edge in both batting and bowling and the prediction for the India vs Sri Lanka T20 2017 match is India will win.
If you feel that there can be a different outcome to the India vs Sri Lanka ODI and T20 Series then feel free to log on to NetBet and place your bet and predict the winner between India and Sri Lanka in the upcoming ODI & T20 series.
