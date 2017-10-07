The ICC confirmed big changes are in place for Cricket

ICC Confirms Major Changes for Cricket
The International Cricket Council, or ICC, has seen fit to bring in many alterations to its playing conditions, set to have gone into effect on games as of the 28th of September 2017.
These modifications include a new restriction on bat dimensions, the introduction of players being sent off for misconduct on the field, as well as variations on the Decision of Review System, or DRS. The ICC playing conditions will now slot in the relevant clauses from the Marylebone Cricket Club, or MCC, Laws of Cricket, 2017 Code, which means that all of the playing regulations will be captured in a single document for each format.
Geoff Allardice, ICC GM, Confirms Changes
Geoff Allardice, the General Manager for Cricket for the ICC, has stated that the changes to the playing conditions are being put into place because of alterations to the Laws of Cricket that have been made known by the MCC. He added that a workshop for umpires has recently been completed in order to ensure that they understand all of the changes taking place, and that the ICC now felt ready to introduce these new conditions to international matches.
What effect these changes, if any, will have on punters who enjoy betting on the game at the kind of CAD Casino that provides for sports betting as well, remains to be seen.
Players Can Now Be Banished from the Field
In one of the new playing conditions specifically pertaining to player conduct, cricketers can now be sent off the field for the duration of a match for serious misconduct. This means that it will apply to Level 4 Offences, while those which fall under Levels 1 to 3 will continue to be handled under the dictates of the ICC’s Code of Conduct.
Threatening to physically assault an umpire, making unsuitable and deliberate physical contact with a referee, physically assaulting another player, or any other person, and committing any other type of violence all qualify as Level 4 Offences. It’s no longer fitness and prowess on the field that will be tested, it’s discipline too.
Maintaining the Balance between Bat and Ball
To keep a balance between the bat and the ball, playing conditions will now restrict the size of the edges of bats, as well dictate how thick they can be. The limitation on the length and width of bats has not changed, but the thickness of their edges cannot exceed 40 millimetres, and the overall depth is allowed to be 67 millimetres at most. Umpires will now be issued with an updated bat gauge, which they will then use in order to check that bat’s legality.
These changes will be valid across all of the game’s formats, as will a change in the DRS rules. A review will now not be lost in the case of a decision that remains unchanged solely as the consequence of an umpire’s call. As far as the DRS for Test matches is concerned, there will no longer be top-up reviews after 80 overs of an innings have been played. This means that there may only be two unsuccessful reviews in each of the innings, while the DRS will now additionally be allowed to be made use of in T20s.
