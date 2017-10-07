Corey Anderson is the new ambassador for U-19 Cricket World Cup

The ICC Announce Corey Anderson as Ambassador
The International Cricket Council, or ICC, has announced that the New Zealand all-rounder, Corey Anderson, will be acting as the event ambassador for the Under-19, U-19, Cricket World Cup set to take place in 2018. Anderson’s response was that going from playing domestic cricket to international games was a big step, but that it was indeed a necessary one. This U-19 team will, after all, be bringing together the world’s future cricket stars.
A Platform Designed to Inspire
The 12th edition of the tournament, comprised of 16 teams, and the third edition to be held in New Zealand, is set to run from the 13th of January through to the 3rd of February next year, and will span four cities and seven venues. It is a platform created in order to motivate the next generation of not only cricket players, but fans of the sport as well.
Anderson is Excited about Being Involved
Anderson has stated that he was very keyed up about once again being involved in the World Cup for U-19 players. He added that he had played two World Cups, and that this was certainly a stepping stone on the way to playing international cricket. The Cups Anderson appeared in took place in Malaysia in 2008, and New Zealand in 2010 and offered as much excitement as Geelong Cup betting
Anderson is Thrilled to be Having it in New Zealand
Anderson went on to add that the fact that the World Cup was taking place in New Zealand was wonderful, since it allowed for players who may be as yet unknown to be seen there first. Anderson, who has scored a total of 324 runs in ten matches, along with four half-centuries across the tournament’s two editions, has been a representative for his country on a regular basis, in all three formats of the game.
Anderson’s Resume Recommends Him for the Post
The 26-year all-rounder debuted internationally in 2012, and since then has scored 683 runs and bagged 16 wickets in 13 Test matches, built up a total of 1109 runs and grabbed 60 wickets in 49 One Day Internationals, and has totalled 432 runs and 14-wicket in 29 Twenty20 games. An impressive sporting performance by any standards.
The Head of Events for the ICC, Chris Tetley, said that having Anderson on board is perfect, thanks to the fact that he was a player who had actually come through this system, and was from New Zealand as well.
Tetley added that the ICC U-19 World Cup was very important to the ICC, and that their investment in it had proven worthy over and over again, thanks to how many of the world’s top players first started getting attention as these games.
Present Test Captain Virat Kohli, for India; Steve Smith, for Australia; Joe Root, for England; Kane Williamson, for New Zealand; Sarfaraz Ahmed of Pakistan; and Dinesh Chandimal, for Sri Lanka, have all at one time or another figured in previous ICC U-19 World Cups.
Be The First To Comment
Related Post
Please Leave Your Comments Below