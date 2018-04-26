ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Full Schedule and Fixtures

The ICC earlier today announced the full schedule for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The ICC Cricket World Cup will be held from Thursday 30th May 2019 till Sunday, 14th July 2019 in England and Wales. The final will be played on 14th July at Lord’s Cricket Ground with Monday, 15th July as the reserve day in case of rain or other interruptions.

10 teams will participate in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and the format is based on 1992 World Cup, where each team will play the other 9 teams and the top 4 teams will qualify for the Semi finals.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Full Schedule

The first ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match will be played between the home side England at The Oval on 30 May when they will take on South Africa, while the current ICC World Cup Champions Australia will launch their title defense on 1st June against the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier champions Afghanistan in a day/night match in Bristol.

Reigning ICC Champions Trophy winners and former champions Pakistan will start their campaign against the ICC World Twenty20 winners and two-time former champions the Windies at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on 31 May.

India, the 1983 and 2011 world champions who also won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England and Wales, will play their first match on 5 June against South Africa at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton. Their feature match against traditional rivals Pakistan will be at Old Trafford in Manchester on 16 June.

Old Trafford in Manchester and Edgbaston in Birmingham will stage the two semi-finals on 9 and 11 July, while Lord’s will play host to a World Cup final for the fifth time, on 14 July. All these three matches will have reserve days.

Eleven world-class venues will be used in the 46-day tournament in which each side will play the other once in a single-league format with the top four sides after 45 matches progressing to the semi-finals.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Ticket prices offered are as follows:

• 80,000+ tickets at £20 (over half of the group stage matches)

• 200,000+ tickets at £50 or less

• Child tickets at every match, starting from £6

• Family of four for £52

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Schedule: by venue

Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

1 June – New Zealand v Sri Lanka (d)

4 June – Afghanistan v Sri Lanka (d)

8 June – England v Bangladesh (d)

15 June – South Africa v Afghanistan (d/n)

County Ground Bristol, Bristol

1 June – Afghanistan v Australia (d/n)

7 June – Pakistan v Sri Lanka (d)

11 June – Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (d)

County Ground Taunton, Taunton

8 June – Afghanistan v New Zealand (d/n)

12 June – Australia v Pakistan (d)

17 June – Windies v Bangladesh (d)

Edgbaston, Birmingham

19 June – New Zealand v South Africa (d)

26 June – New Zealand v Pakistan (d)

30 June – England v India (d)

2 July – Bangladesh v India (d)

11 July – Second semi-final (2 v 3) (d)

12 July – Reserve day

Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

5 June – South Africa v India (d)

10 June – South Africa v Windies (d)

14 June – England v Windies (d)

22 June – India v Afghanistan (d)

24 June – Bangladesh v Afghanistan (d)

Headingley, Leeds

21 June – England v Sri Lanka (d)

29 June – Pakistan v Afghanistan (d)

4 July – Afghanistan v Windies (d)

6 July – Sri Lanka v India (d)

Lord’s, London

23 June – Pakistan v South Africa (d)

25 June – England v Australia (d)

29 June – New Zealand v Australia (d/n)

5 July – Pakistan v Bangladesh (d/n)

14 July – Final (d)

15 July – Reserve day

Old Trafford, Manchester

16 June – India v Pakistan (d)

18 June – England v Afghanistan (d)

22 June – Windies v New Zealand (d/n)

27 June – Windies v India (d)

6 July – Australia v South Africa (d/n)

9 July – First semifinal (1 v 4) (d)

10 July – Reserve day

The Oval, London

30 May – England v South Africa (d)

2 June –South Africa v Bangladesh (d)

5 June – Bangladesh v New Zealand (d/n)

9 June – India v Australia (d)

15 June – Sri Lanka v Australia (d)

The Riverside, Chester-le-Street

28 June – Sri Lanka v South Africa (d)

1 July – Sri Lanka v Windies (d)

3 July – England v New Zealand (d)

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

31 May – Windies v Pakistan (d)

3 June – England v Pakistan (d)

6 June – Australia v Windies (d)

13 June – India v New Zealand (d)

20 June – Australia v Bangladesh (d)

The above article is excerpted from the official ICC Media Release available at

https://www.icc-cricket.com/media-releases/672392