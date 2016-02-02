' Cricket Fever – It's All About Live Cricket | One Billion, One Religion – Cricket Cricket Fever - It's All About Live Cricket - One Billion, One Religion - Cricket
The Game Cricket Wallet Review

Posted by  on Friday, February 19th 2016   

19
Feb

The Game Cricket WalletsThe Cricket Wallet is a new addition to the cricket memorabilia available online, The Cricket wallet are quality leather wallets designed for cricket lovers using premium Italian vegetable tanned leather and make for a great gift for any cricket lover. The Game cricket wallets feature a slim design with distinctive stitching, premium Italian leather and its own number, unique to you. just like a test cap!. The distinctive feature of these wallets are the seam design and the leather which gives an aroma of a fresh new red cricket cherry ball and you can feel the same way when you hold this wallet as if you are holding the real cricket ball in your hands.

The Game Cricket Wallet VariantThe cricket wallet come in two colour variants: The Opener Cherry and The Nightwatchman black and both are priced at $129 Australian dollars each, and The game provides the wallet with free international shipping to Australia, UK and many other countries and For every wallet purchased, $5 will be donated to The McGrath Foundation. The Game Cricket Wallet gets shipped with a FREE gift box and cotton pouch with every purchase!

You can buy the Game Cricket Wallet online from http://thegame.cool/

Features of the Game Cricket Wallet

  • Size: 11.5cm x 9cm
  • 6 easy access card pockets
  • 1 section for large notes
  • 1 section for small notes
  • 2 receipt hide-aways
  • Premium vegetable tanned Italian leather
  • Backed by 5 year guarantee

Overall Its’s definitely a must buy and a perfect gift for any cricket lover.

The Game Cricket Wallet Video Review

Filed under: Cricket Articles
True Reason of Wahab Riaz vs Ahmed Shehzad Fight in PSL Video

Posted by  on Monday, February 15th 2016   

15
Feb
Check out the full video of the fight and verbal duel between Wahab Riaz and Ahmed Shehzad which occurred in the match of PSL between Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi on the 14th of February 2016 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Below is the full video with commentary of Wahab Riaz vs Ahmed Shehzad PSL Fight and then see the aftermath of the match and the debate of the Wahab Riaz vs Ahmed Shehzad Fight confrontation with views from the former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and Ex Pakistan Captain turned TV Commentator Rameez Raja.

True Reason behind Fight between Wahab Riaz and Ahmed Shehzad in PSL

According to Danyal Rasool in his article The problem with the PSL published on ESPNCricinfo, He stresses on the fact that The PSL has done many things right, but there is room for improvement. (It could take on three more teams and adopt a logical format, for starters.) However, a number of factors in Pakistan cricket simply aren’t within the PSL’s power to change, and it is crucial the tournament doesn’t become a wishing wand for spectators and administrators alike. It may well fill the PCB’s coffers, but it cannot fill Pakistan’s stadiums. definitely is debatable as the pakistani expat community has embraced PSL with open arms and have definitely filled stadiums especially on the weekends in UAE – Fridays and Saturdays and crowds have turned out in huge numbers to support the teams and the tickets for the PSL final on 23rd February are already sold out and the remaining few tickets have been spotted online on popular UAE classified sites being sold on double/triple prices in black. and it remains to be seen as to which team out of Quetta Gladiators or Islamabad United will win the inaugural 1st edition of the PSL. If only the fate of the PSL final were to be decided in a slot machine game, then surely Fruity reels would be the ideal choice for anyone to place their bets in slots  and get a chance to win big when their favourite team wins the PSL.

Filed under: Cricket Videos, PSL
Asia Cup T20 2016 Full Schedule and Fixtures

Posted by  on Monday, February 15th 2016   

15
Feb
Micromax Asia Cup T20 Full Schedule and FixturesMicromax Asia Cup T20 will be played in Bangladesh for the very first time in T20 format from February 24th till March 6th 2016.
Asia Cup 2016 will be played in T20 format keeping T20 world cup 2016 into account. This tournament is shifting from ODI Format to T20 format for the first time since 1984. Sri Lanka is the defending champions. They won 2014 Asia cup against Pakistan by 5 wickets in Bangladesh. Again 2018 Asia cup will be reverted back to ODI format to prepare for 2019 Cricket World Cup. For 2020 T20 World Cup, this will again switch back to T20 format. Asia cup T20 2016 will be played in Bangladesh. Asia cup 2016 is starting on February 24, 2016 and the Final match will be played on March 6, 2016.

The main blockbuster match of the Micromax Asia Cup T20 between arch rivals India and Pakistan will be played on Saturday, February 27th and both sides look evenly matched as India is fresh after attaining a 2-1 victory against Sri Lanka in T20 home series and the Pakistan squad will land in Dhaka fresh after playing competitive T20 matches in the inaugral PSL tournament, Surely India vs Pakistan looks to be a cracker of a match and the odds are 60:40 in favour of India and If you are in the UK, feel free to bet on the Asia Cup T20 tournament and predict your winners before the end of every cricket match of the Asia Cup. View Asia Cup and Cricket betting information from Onlinebettingking.co.uk

Micromax Asia Cup T20 2016 Full Schedule and Fixtures

  • Wed Feb 24 (20 ovs) 19:30 local (13:30 GMT | 17:30 GST)
    1st Match – India v Bangladesh
    Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur D/N
  • Thu Feb 25 (20 ovs) 19:30 local (13:30 GMT | 17:30 GST)
    2nd Match – Sri Lanka v UAE
    Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur  D/N
  • Fri Feb 26 (20 ovs) 19:30 local (13:30 GMT | 17:30 GST)
    3rd Match – Bangladesh v UAE
    Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur D/N
  • Sat Feb 27 (20 ovs) 19:30 local (13:30 GMT | 17:30 GST)
    4th Match – India v Pakistan
    Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur  D/N
  • Sun Feb 28 (20 ovs) 19:30 local (13:30 GMT | 17:30 GST)
    5th Match – Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 
    Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur  D/N
  • Mon Feb 29 (20 ovs) 19:30 local (13:30 GMT | 17:30 GST)
    6th Match – Pakistan v UAE
    Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur  D/N
  • Tue Mar 1 (20 ovs) 19:30 local (13:30 GMT | 17:30 GST)
    7th Match – India v Sri Lanka
    Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur  D/N
  • Wed Mar 2 (20 ovs) 19:30 local (13:30 GMT | 17:30 GST)
    8th Match – Bangladesh v Pakistan
    Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur D/N
  • Thu Mar 3 (20 ovs) 19:30 local (13:30 GMT | 17:30 GST)
    9th Match – India v UAE
    Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur  D/N
  • Fri Mar 4 (20 ovs) 19:30 local (13:30 GMT | 17:30 GST)
    10th Match – Pakistan v Sri Lanka
    Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  • Sun Mar 6 (20 ovs) 19:30 local (13:30 GMT | 17:30 GST)
    Final – TBC v TBC
    Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Filed under: Asia Cup, Cricket Fixtures
Will Foreign Cricket Coaches Ever be a Fit for Afghanistan?

Posted by  on Tuesday, February 2nd 2016   

2
Feb
Will Foreign Cricket Coaches Ever be a Fit for Afghanistan?As everybody knows by now, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) sacked Coach Andy Moles in August 2015 by deciding not to renew his contract. The Englishman was known for being a reliable opening batsman during his career with Warwickshire. Afghanistan also made an appearance in the World Cup for the first time during his stint with them. Now, the ACB has appointed Inzamam-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain, as the Afghan national team’s head coach. Inzamam signed a two year coaching contract after Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe 3-2 earlier this year in a historic ODI series. The series victory officially made Afghanistan one of the top ten ODI cricketing nations in the world.

What some people are questioning, however, is why former Coach Andy Moles was dismissed in the first place – especially after just one short year. One critic commented, “This chopping and changing of head coaches by Afghanistan will surely set their progress back by several years each time they do it.” Another person advised, “I think ACB should have given some more time to Andy before making the decision.”

 

So, why then did Afghanistan terminate Andy Moles? According to Shafiqullah Stanikzai, CEO of the ACB, there was not a good understanding between the coach and the team. Perhaps there are signs of a deeper problem, though. Perhaps Afghanistan simply cannot support a foreign head coach who is not Pakistani or Indian. Andy Moles reflected about coaching in Afghanistan, “It’s a totally different life from being in South Africa or being in England. You have to be aware where you are, and what circumstance and environment you find yourself in…always be aware of where you can get away from a situation if anything happens and of hiding places and stuff like that. There were a few occasions where the ACB told me, ‘We’re not going to pick you up today. You stay at the hotel. We’ve heard that the roads aren’t safe today, or there could be an issue somewhere in the city.’”

 

Of course, there are also the stark religious and cultural differences of foreign coaches who are not either Pakistani or Indian. Afghanistan is one of the only teams to take breaks in cricket matches for Namaz and prayer. Andy Moles admitted, “It’s not something I had come across before.” Being a non-Muslim, he respected the prayers, but found the entire experience quite different than anything he was used to.

 

Regardless, the moral of the story is that there is more to the topic of hiring foreign head coaches in Afghanistan than it seems. Due to the vital areas of communication, religion, safety, and culture, it may be impossible to ever hire a non-Indian or non-Pakistani head coach for the Afghanistan team. Then again, it may just be a matter of time until Afghanistan develops the proper international infrastructure to do so. What are your thoughts on Afghanistan’s coaching situation?

 

Below is a video of new head coach Inzamam-ul-Haq in a practice session. He seems to be doing a good job:

 

 

Nihar Suthar (www.niharsuthar.com) is a narrative non-fiction writer, and has written a book titled, “The Corridor of Uncertainty,” on the miraculous and inspiring rise of the Afghan cricket team. It features never-before heard stories and narratives from the players. Purchase your copy at www.thecorridorofuncertainty.com.

Filed under: Cricket Articles
